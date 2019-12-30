Peterborough's suspected number of opioid overdose victims will rise to 30 in 2019 – Peterborough

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 1:47 pm

At the end of 2019, there were a total of 30 cases in Peterborough that were suspected of overdosing on opioids this year.

Peterborough's deputy chief of police, Tim Farquharson, confirmed to Global News that two more opioid overdose deaths were suspected on a single weekend two weeks ago.

According to Farquharson, the overdosage was probably caused by fentanyl.

Andrea Horwath, NDP leader from Ontario, visits Peterborough to discuss the opioid crisis



This year was Peterborough's worst year for suspected opioid overdose deaths. There were six deaths in the city in the first three weeks of 2019 alone.

The previous worst year was 2017 when the city was hit with 20 suspected overdose deaths.

The recently suspected opioid overdose is due to a nationwide crisis related to opioid-related deaths. Peterborough currently has the fourth highest rate of opioid-related deaths in Ontario, according to the Peterborough Drug Strategy.

Peterborough families share the effects of opioids during the public gathering



The crisis has sparked talks about a potential safe consumption and treatment facility in the city. The Peterborough Aids Resource Network (PARN), in collaboration with the Peterborough Police Department, launched a survey in November asking the public for information about the possibility of such a location.

A total of 1,621 responses were received to the survey. When asked a question, more than 70 percent of respondents said they saw an advantage in having such a facility in the city.

The full results of the survey can be found here.

Canadian Government Takes "Important Steps" to Tackle the Opioid Crisis: Minister of Public Security

Canadian Government Takes "Important Steps" to Tackle the Opioid Crisis: Minister of Public Security

