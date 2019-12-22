Pete Davidson addresses the relationship with Kaia Gerber in & # 39; SNL & # 39;

Loading...

Pete Davidson seemed to address his fledgling romance with the 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber in Saturday's "Weekend Update."

During the segment, the 26-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star was questioned about her love life by "Update" co-host Colin Jost, who is engaged to Scarlett Johansson, a frequent host of "SNL."

"It's not fair, Colin. You have the opportunity to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted, but when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat," Davidson said. "What did I do?"

Davidson, who has been linked to Gerber since October, added: "If I am your type of boy your daughter or mother is in, then trust me, I am the best case."

Prior to his affair with Gerber, Davidson dated "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley, 25. Earlier this year, the comedian was flirting with Kate Beckinsale, 46, at a later party to the Golden Globes. He and Ariana Grande, 26, also ended their engagement in the fall of 2018.

"There are a million men who look like me, and I am the only one with a job." It's like me or Tyga, "Davidson joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's ex.

Davidson, who recently opened to Paper magazine on relationships, also received support from fans on Twitter when Jost asked about his vacation plans.

"I'm going on vacation," said Davidson. “The type of vacation in which insurance pays a share, and they take your phone and shoelaces off. And you have roommates, but it still costs like $ 100,000. ”

Some fans speculated that Davidson was referring to rehabilitation during his discussion with Jost.

"I love Pete Davidson sm and if he is really going to rehabilitate, I hope he gets the help he needs," one user wrote.

"I don't know if Pete Davidson is really going to rehab, but whatever #WeLoveYouPete is," another published.

Davidson's representatives did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

