Pete Alonso wears a Joe Namath leather vest while with his fiancee

Pete Alonso is channeling his inside of Broadway Joe.

On Saturday, the record star of the Mets left for the night date with his fiancee Haley Walsh, dressed in a red fox fur vest, reminiscent of the wild fur coat that the Jets legend Joe Namath wore in the Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Namath had a similar style in banking in 1971.

Pete Alonso with his fiancee Haley Walsh on Saturday night. DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Alonso, 25, had dinner at The Polo Bar with his eye-catching outfit, before attending the general rehearsal of "Saturday Night Live," which was presented by Eddie Murphy, on his first appearance on the show in 35 years.

As expected, the National League Rookie of the Year also attracted the attention of curious tourists during their walk through Midtown in front of the Radio City Music Hall.

First baseman was a big star for the Mets in 2019. His 53 home runs led the MLB and set a new rookie record, and appeared in the MLB All-Star Game.

Alonso is clearly taking his new stardom, just like Namath did decades ago, and he is immersing himself in the city.

On the previous Saturday, Alonso posted a photo on Twitter of Pastrami Queen, a deli shop in the Upper East Side, writing: “This deli is changing life. You are welcome."

