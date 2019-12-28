Loading...

Person dies after attending a New England event linked to the norovirus outbreak

Investigators say they don't know if the person's death is related to an outbreak.

Updated: 7:13 PM EST December 27, 2019

A person who attended an event at a popular Manchester facility where several attendees tested positive for norovirus died, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.



Health officials said the victim had attended a private meeting at the Puritan Backroom Conference Center on Sunday before Thanksgiving. Authorities said more than 40 people were at the party. They hadn't been sick before the party, but after the meeting, 18 people got sick with gastrointestinal problems. Several later tested positive for norovirus.

"It is certainly a possibility that there was someone who worked while he was sick or someone who attended the event that was sick and could have been a source of illness," said Beth Daly of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Investigators said they still don't know if death is related to that outbreak.

"We are not sure if this person died due to norovirus infection or not," Daly said.

The state commissioned Manchester health officials to inspect the conference center. Authorities said there was no specific risk of norovirus in progress at that establishment.

"As a result of this evaluation and in consultation with the NH DHHS, it was determined that there was no imminent danger to the public and, therefore, no public notification. If there had been an imminent danger, immediate action would have been taken," Philip J Alexakos, director of operations of the Manchester Department of Health, told WMUR.

Eric Zink, Puritan Backroom Manager, issued a statement to WMUR:

"The Manchester Department of Health visited the Puritan in response to an event that was held at the Conference Center on November 24. Of the 46 guests who attended the event, the Department of Health told us that 18 guests got sick later , including a guest who died sadly away from unidentified causes. We have communicated our condolences to the family and express our deepest condolences in this difficult time. " Promoting public health and excellent food safety practices are the main priorities of the Puritan. We have been in contact with the Manchester Department of Health in the last month and appreciate your prompt attention to this worrying situation. As soon as the Department of Health contacted us, they conducted an inspection and did not identify any public health problems. According to the conclusions of the state that they communicated to us by email, & # 39; Outbreak of norovirus due to an undetermined transmission: there were no food handlers or sick assistants at the time of the event, and no statistically significant foods were identified & # 39 ;. The Department of Health has provided, along with that of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, it is so crucial to evaluate the information and ensure best practices. The Puritan is confident that we are doing everything we can to keep those practices safe and better every day. We will continue to work with public health officials and thank them for their diligent response. "

–

Health officials said New Hampshire typically sees 50 to 75 norovirus outbreaks each season.

Common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach ache.

Most people get better in a couple of days, but norovirus can cause dehydration in young children, older adults and people with other diseases.

"It usually resolves on its own after a few days. However, it makes you feel extremely sick. You may have many episodes of vomiting and diarrhea. The concern is that you can become dehydrated a lot, so it is important to drink plenty of fluids." . and rest, "Daly said.

The best way to avoid getting sick is for people to wash their hands with soap and water regularly and especially before handling food or after using the bathroom.

