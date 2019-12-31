People's Michelle Williams piece conveniently avoids the suspicious moment of her engagement, pregnancy

Loading...

It is the curious case of missing facts!

Many media informants raised their eyebrows on Monday night when a cheerful piece appeared on the People magazine website announcing the news that Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail.

But the piece, which features a "paparazzi" photo worthy of a family album of the happy couple, forgot to mention the rather juicy fact that both Williams and Kail had serious relationships with other people when they met only a few months ago.

The omission led the tabloid veterans to speculate that Williams' camp slipped the exclusive to People on the condition that the weekly stay silent about the potentially embarrassing circumstances of their happy union.

Adding to the intrigue, the article seems scheduled to appear just before Sunday's Golden Globe ceremony, so that Williams's coup doesn't make headlines that night.

Kail and Williams met during the filming of FX's "Fosse / Verdon," which was supposedly filmed in New York between November 2018 and March 2019. She is nominated for a best actress actress in a television series or movie. limited television

Williams married musician Phil Elverum in July 2018, and in April 2019 the same People magazine reported that the couple had separated "at the beginning of the year."

Meanwhile, Kail had been with Angela Christian, actress of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", from 2006 to 2019. It is not clear exactly when they separated.

In Monday's story, People brazenly cited Williams talking about his love life after the death of his late partner, Heath Ledger, in a Vanity Fair story of July 2018 that dealt with his marriage to Elverum.

"I never gave up on love," Williams told the brilliant – of Elverum. But people used the quote as if it were about Kail.

A follow-up story by People mentioned that Williams had married Elverum last year. The representatives did not comment.

