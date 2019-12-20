Penguins remember Thomas Di Pauli, Kevin Czuczman of Wilkes-Barre

Loading...

Edmonton, Alberta – The penguins have remembered forward Thomas Di Pauli and defense Kevin Czuczman his farm team in Wilkes-Barre.

It is not known if they will arrive in time for the game of the Penguins against the Oilers tonight at 9:08 at Rogers Place, but there is no indication at this time that neither is in the lineup, independently.

Presumably they have been raised as safe in case someone is injured against Edmonton because the penguins are scheduled to play in Vancouver on Saturday night and they only had 20 healthy players on the Major League list before these moves.

Di Pauli, 25, has never played in the NHL and has four goals and five assists in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre this season.

He is 5 feet 11, 188 pounds.

Czuczman (pronounced, CHURCH-man) is 28 years old and has appeared in 13 NHL games, all with the New York Islanders in 2013-14. He got two assists in those games.

Czuzcman is 6 feet 2, 205 pounds and has a goal and seven assists in 21 games with Wilkes-Barre this season.

Wilke-Barre / Scranton, as its parent club, has had numerous medical problems this season, and a player who could have been a candidate for retirement, defense Zach Trotman, is among the wounded.

