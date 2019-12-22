Penguins assign Joseph Blandisi, Thomas Di Pauli, Kevin Czuczman to WBS

Loading...

The penguins have assigned strikers Joseph Blandisi Y Thomas Di Pauli and defense Kevin Czuczman to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Jim Rutherford announced on sunday.

With the Penguins on vacation during their December 27 game in Nashville, assigning players now prevents them from unnecessarily accumulating days on an active NHL list that could affect their exemption status in the future. A player can spend up to 30 days (or 10 games played, whichever comes first) on an NHL list after clearing the exemptions once during the season before he needs to clear the exemptions a second time.

Wilke-Barre is also on vacation, and his next game will not be until December 27 at home against Lehigh Valley.

Neither Di Pauli nor Czuczman played in the two games since they were removed from Wilkes-Barre on Friday, and only served as possible reinforcements for the last two games of the trip through western Canada. Blandisi appeared in three games, a home game against the Kings and the three road trip games, since he was last called on December 14.

