Pedestrians suffer "possibly life-threatening" injuries after the Christmas Eve collision in Surrey

Published on December 25, 2019 at 12:58 am

According to Surrey RCMP, a pedestrian in Surrey was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the area of ​​96th Avenue and 120th Street.

A RCMP layoff states that pedestrian injuries are "potentially life-threatening".

Police said traffic in the region is being affected indefinitely so that officials can investigate, and the public has been asked to avoid the region until further notice.

RCMP said the driver had stayed on site and alcohol had been excluded as a factor in the collision.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

