Pawsh seeks participating puppies for the second Doggie Bowl – The Reporter

Loading...

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, but those are not the only long-awaited sporting clashes this month.

At Pawsh Place, a team of dogs will meet for the veterinary center and the second annual Doggie Bowl of the boutique.

Pawsh organized his first Doggie Bowl last year, in which the dogs were brought to Play Care, divided into teams and released into the enclosed area, which had become a soccer field covered in toys. Dogs that brought toys to any of the designated end zones scored touchdowns for their teams, and the packages with the most touchdowns won the game. Later, Pawsh staff edited the footage of this game to look like a Super Bowl broadcast, complete with a "halftime show" with videos of dogs and cats doing tricks, and posted on Pawsh's social media pages the weekend of the Great Game of the NFL.

The Doggie Bowl will return to Pawsh on January 17, and canine participants are sought for these holidays. Pet parents can reserve a space for their dogs by calling 451-0571 or visiting http://bit.ly/savemyspawt. Puppies should be up to date with their vaccinations and be friendly with other dogs. Dog owners can even hang out in the boutique on the day of the event and enjoy the snacks of game day.

All participants will receive a game day prize, as well as the opportunity to appear on the official Doggie Bowl broadcast. The tests and warm-ups are scheduled from January 6 to 11.

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. January 17 at Pawsh, 218 Dobbins St.

For more information, call 451-0571.