Paulo Retre rejects rival offers to stay with Sydney FC

Loading...

Of these, few would have experienced an increase in value greater than Retre. Originally signed as a utility, Retre has logged more than 60 games for Sydney, ranging from midfield attack to left and right back.

Other clubs potentially offered him a more stable position but Retre chose instead to become the seventh player to sign with Sydney last month. He says the reason many of his teammates reject offers elsewhere is because of the team environment at the club and their winning culture.

"The boys are trying to stay and that obviously has to be for a reason," he said. "We have a great culture here, a winning culture, and I can't think of playing another two years with another group of boys. It was great to sign for another two years."

Sydney underwent a rigorous workout Thursday with coach Steve Corica more vocal and demanding than usual. He seeks to ensure that his players do not become complacent or arrogant after beating Melbourne City in dramatic circumstances last weekend, playing more than an hour with only 10 men.

Loading

"It showed us how fantastic it was to win the game and everyone was really happy after the game but everyone has to keep going, we can't rest on our laurels," said Retre.

The Sky Blues can extend an A-League record for the most straight home wins if they beat Adelaide United at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night. Sydney's 2-1 victory over Melbourne City last weekend was their ninth consecutive home game, improving Melbourne's winning streak in 2008 and Perth Glory's race in 2014 by eight consecutive home wins.

"I didn't even know it was a record – we don't really think about it – but it was fantastic to play at the Jubilee, Leichhardt and all the other stadiums," said Retre. "I hope there will be a great turnout as there was against Melbourne City. It helped us, it was essentially a 12th man who helped us get through the match."

Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix is ​​expected to announce the signing of Australian youth international Brandon Wilson. The midfielder has had his Perth Glory contract terminated on request and is expected to move to New Zealand, sources close to the player said. Wilson was one of four Olyroos players banned from playing internationals for a year by the Australia Football Federation for his role in the Cambodia scandal last March.