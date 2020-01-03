Paul Manafort said Sean Hannity had served him as a Trump channel: Docs

Loading...

Paul Manafort said he used Fox News host Sean Hannity to receive messages in return from President Donald Trump while prosecutors were investigating him for financial crimes, according to recently released memos investigation in Russia of former special advocate Robert Mueller.

Among the hundreds of pages of memos published by BuzzFeed News on Thursday, which contain summaries of FBI interviews with key Trump administration and campaign officials, the alleged role of the Fox News anchor in as an unofficial messenger between the president and his former campaign president is highlighted. .

According to the statement, Manafort did not speak to Trump or anyone closely associated with the president or his legal team outside of Hannity at the time that the New York Times and other media have reported in a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner and a lawyer linked to the Kremlin. Manafort described Hannity as a close friend and "certainly a backchannel" to Trump, saying he understood that Hannity was in communication with the president.

"Manafort knew that Hannity was talking to Trump because Hannity would tell him to hang on, that he had spoken to Trump, that Trump was turning his back on him, and things like that" , indicate the memos. "Manafort understood that his conversations with Hannity were a message from Trump."

The memos noted that even though Manafort understood that he could attempt to send messages back to Trump through others close to Trump, including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and the Businessman Tom Barrack, he "never did."

Manafort's relationship with Hannity was among the many bizarre side stories from Mueller's investigation.

Last year, a federal judge posted dozens of pages of private text messages between Manafort and the anchor Fox News, which hosts a prime-time broadcast on the network. In the messages, the two repeatedly expressed mutual respect and solidarity; Hannity expressed sympathy for Manafort in the Mueller survey, while former campaign president Trump praised the monologues and the live segments of the Fox News host.

In one case, Hannity stressed to Manafort that the host was "NOT a friend in good weather" and said that they were "all on the same team". Manafort did the same by telling Hannity that "in a fair world, you would get a Pulitzer Prize for your incredible reporting. "

At the time, Hannity rejected criticism of his close relationship with Manafort, saying on Twitter that his views on the investigation into Russia and the legal situation of Manafort "were made clear to anyone listening every day. my radio show or watch my TV show. "

In October 2017, the Ministry of Justice indicted Manafort for a multitude of financial crimes related to his work for political interests favorable to Russia in Ukraine. A Virginia jury convicted him of eight counts and pleaded guilty to separate charges in Washington D.C. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

.