Patriots 2020 opponents, home games ended

Updated: 6:44 PM EST December 22, 2019

With Saturday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots were able to finish which teams they will play in the 2020 season and where those games will be.

The Patriots achieved their eleventh consecutive AFC East title, which means they will play against the remaining AFC division champions next season, along with the rest of the West AFC division and the entire NFC West.

New England, of course, will have home and road games against its three East AFC rivals: the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The Patriots last played on all four NFC West teams in 2016. They will host the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams; both games on the road will be Super Bowl rematches.

New England will have to visit AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs along the way, as well as Los Angeles Chargers. They will get the Denver Broncos and the future Las Vegas Raiders at home.

The Pats will receive the winners of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, and visit the winners of the AFC South, the Houston Texans.

The dates and times for the regular NFL 2020 season will probably be finalized in mid-April, before the NFL 2020 Draft.

Here is a look at the opponents of the 2020 Patriots by local and away matches below:

Start: 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Ravens.

Out: Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Rams, Seahawks and Texans.

