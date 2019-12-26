Patrick Beverley's strip from LeBron was a reminder of Replay's problems

Loading...

The Lakers and Clippers played an instant classic at Christmas in Los Angeles, giving everyone a taste of the intensity and quality of the game that we could expect when we met in a playoff series.

The Lakers threatened to flee in the fourth quarter, but the clippers fought their way back in and a key theft late, thanks to Kawhi Leonard's outstanding 35-point performance and some great games from Patrick Beverley, who only had eight points but lost nine rebounds against LeBron James in the last seconds.

This last game was also a controversial point, as it reminded of the problems with the immediate repetition of ownership problems. Beverley made a spectacular game to get James the ball out of the hand and out of the box as the Lakers sank to three. For the first 46 minutes, this was Lakers Ball – as decided on the floor – but because it was the last two minutes, they repeated it and you could see it grazing LeBron's hand in super slow motion. The verdict was overturned and it was Clippers Ball that allowed them to end the game with free throws.

It's a topic I've already written about, and you can read about it here, but the essence is that it contradicts the spirit of how this piece (and others who like it) is called to 46 minutes of action. The defender is the one who forces it out of bounds, and as such it stays with the offense. Technically, it touches LeBron last, but it does it in all situations like it used to be in the game, and it is never regulated that way.

That doesn't mean Beverley's game is spectacular, but it is a problem that the NBA and NCAA need to examine how the replay is judged. It is not the same who last deflected the ball, where at least they always try to find out who tipped the ball before it comes out of play. It is a game that is simply never mastered in this way or is attempted to be called that at another point in the game before the replay is allowed.

