Pastrnak voted division captain for NHL All-Star Game by fans

Loading...

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected as team captain for the NHL All-Star Game 2020 by fan vote. Pastrnak will lead the Atlantic Division at the All-Star Weekend, which will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Jan. 24-25. The 23-year-old led the NHL with 28 goals and 13 goals to play coming into play on Sunday. He was tied for fourth in the league with 51 points and had a +11 rating in 37 games. Pastrnak also ranks among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including six winning goals (tied first), 20 power points (third) and an average of 1.38 points per game (tied fifth). The native of the Czech Republic will make his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game, the first as captain. Since 2016, the NHL All-Star Game has consisted of a three-game tournament that is played in 3-on-3 format with four teams, one for each NHL Division: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific. The other three captains of the All-Star Game are Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Edmonton Oilers forward, Connor McDavid (Pacific) and Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central). Each All-Star team in the division will consist of 11 players: six strikers, three defenders and two goalkeepers. The remaining players will be selected by the NHL s Department hockey operation.

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been selected as team captain for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game by a fan vote.

Pastrnak will lead the Atlantic Division at the All-Star Weekend, which will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis from January 24 to 25.

The 23-year-old led the NHL with 28 goals and 13 power goals that came into play on Sunday. He was tied for fourth in the league with 51 points and had a +11 rating in 37 games.

Pastrnak also ranks among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including six winning goals of the game (tied for the first), 20 points of game power (third) and an average of 1.38 points per game (tied for the fifth).

The native of the Czech Republic will make his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game, the first as captain.

Since 2016, the NHL All-Star Game has consisted of a three-game tournament that is played in a 3-on-3 format with four teams, one for each NHL Division: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific.

The other three captains of the All-Star Game are Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific) and Colorado forward Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon (Central).

The All-Star team of each division will consist of 11 players: six strikers, three defenders and two goalkeepers.

The remaining players will be selected by the NHL Hockey Operations Department.

. (tagsToTranslate) All-Star Game (t) Atlantic Division (t) Boston Bruins (t) David Pastrnak (t) NHL (t) fan vote (t) hockey (t) voted captain of the division