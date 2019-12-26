Parks Canada warns of significant avalanche risk in BC. and Alberta

Loading...

An avalanche warning continues to apply to the mountains in southern British Columbia and Alberta.

According to Parks Canada, the hazard forecast for the Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks is substantial to moderate until Saturday.

This means that everyone in the mountains should carefully check the snow cover and use careful and conservative route-finding techniques.

According to Parks Canada, the most important factor to avoid an avalanche is to keep the urge for fresh powder snow under control for large features.

It is recommended to stay on gently sloping slopes with little danger from above, and some close calls have already been made.

The likelihood of natural avalanches has decreased, but the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains high.

Since Monday, Avalanche Canada has also had a special public warning for the Sea-to-Sky region, South Rockies, the interior of the south coast of BC, the Kananaskis country, the Purcell Mountains, Lizard Range-Flathead and the Wateron Lakes- National Park.

The recent storms that blew through western Canada are said to have dropped a significant amount of snow onto a faint, persistent layer in the blanket of snow.

