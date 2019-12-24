Parents warned that button cell batteries could kill babies and children after 2-year-old girl swallowed one

Loading...

Parents have been warned of the danger of "life-threatening" button batteries on Christmas toys after a girl who swallowed one nearly died.

NHS England has advised parents to ensure that small dead batteries – found in toys, party lights and musical Christmas cards – are kept away from children.

It occurs months after a two-year-old girl, Elsie-Rose, nearly died after swallowing one.

The girl's mother has been asked to give her daughter a "last kiss" amid fears that the youngster will not be able to get by, said NHS England.

But doctors at Sheffield Children's Hospital were able to operate and remove the battery from her throat, the body added.

Small batteries can burn in a child's throat if accidentally swallowed, which means that young people opening Christmas gifts are potentially at risk.

NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: "For toddlers, button cells can look like candy and are found in everything from toys, musical Christmas cards and festive decorations , so we want to make sure that parents are aware of the dangers of these potentially deadly batteries.

"The best way to protect children is simply to keep the batteries out of the reach of children and to make sure that all toys that require the batteries are locked in the battery compartment.

"If you think your child may have swallowed a battery, take it to A&E urgently, and our incredible NHS staff – thousands of whom will be on duty on Christmas Day – will be there to help ; take care of your child. "

Earlier this year, the Health Care Safety Investigation Branch released a report containing five safety recommendations to avoid events similar to those of Elsie-Rose.

They include improving the safety and design of button cells and button cells, as well as supporting the clinical detection of ingested batteries.

NHS England has advised parents to follow the guidelines of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) on how to protect children from small batteries.

RoSPA advises parents to make sure that products using button batteries have lockable compartments, to be vigilant around products that may contain button batteries, and to make sure that all spare batteries are locked.

Ashley Martin, RoSPA Public Health Advisor, said: "We encourage people to be vigilant in ensuring that all products containing button cell batteries are kept away from young children.

"Christmas is a particularly important time, as many additional novelty items containing button cells, including music cards and battery-powered decorations, are everywhere in the house.

"It is important to remember how harmful these products can be if they are picked up and swallowed."