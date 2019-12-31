Parents sue neighbors after dogs bite the hand of Layton child

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The parents of a 4-year-old Layton boy who played in his backyard when the huskies bit his hand in March are suing their neighbors, saying the dogs were vicious before the attack.

John Brown and Hope Brown filed the lawsuit Monday at the Farmington District 2 Court.

John Brown managed to get his son Austin away from the dogs, but not before the boy, who was then 3 years old, lost his right hand and his arm to his elbow on March 3. The animals pulled their arm and shoulder under the fence "where both dogs brutally attacked and mutilated the child," says the lawsuit.

Austin Brown was playing in the backyard of his house on March 3, 2019, when two huskies from the neighbor's yard grabbed his arm below the fence and chewed him.

Alleges negligence on the part of Joey Young, Teri Young and Christine Young. No lawyer was listed on the three court documents until Tuesday. Nor could they be contacted at the phone numbers listed

The parents are also suing property managers of the neighboring house, saying they knew the dogs were dangerous, but they did nothing to eliminate them or terminate the Young's lease.

They are demanding medical expenses, emotional stress and punitive damages that will be proven in the trial.

"He is a boy" I can do it, "Hope Brown told Deseret News in December while his son played with Legos. "He has discovered how to do everything with what we call his little arm."

Austin Brown plays with Legos at his home in Layton on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Austin was playing in the backyard of his house on March 3 when two huskies from the neighbor's yard grabbed his arm below the fence and chewed off.

She said she was in shock when she learned what happened and that she received death threats and messages that blamed her for her son's injuries. Her husband, a military veteran, has PTSD for the attack and since then they divorced.

A family friend opened a GoFundMe account to help with his medical and Christmas expenses. Until Tuesday, the site raised more than $ 8,600.

The dogs, called Polar and Bear, were sent to a sanctuary after their owners handed them over, as part of a deal that saved them misdemeanors for owning a dangerous animal.

Authorities originally said the boy had a sock in his hand and was trying to play with the dogs. Hope Brown said that was not the case and that his son was partly thrown under the fence.

Siberian Huskies are generally friendly, alert and gentle, and are generally not possessive, according to the American Kennel Club.