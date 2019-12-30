Parents' bizarre job announcement for a nanny to cook and clean for their 18-year-old university student

Loading...

A job offer for a nanny has emerged online – to cook and clean for an 18 year old university student.

The job list was published two days ago by a concerned parent whose daughter is a law student at the University of Leeds.

The parent says he wants to make sure his daughter lives "without the stress of the laundry" because her schedule is "very intense". (SWNS)

The Canadian student already has a driver and a "charming" two-bedroom apartment, according to the ad, but the hardships of student life turned out to be too much for her to bear.

Despite the need for a cook, the ad doesn't ask for a gourmet chef, only to fill the fridge with "healthy snacks".

The list, published on Indeed, was endlessly mocked on Twitter, a user exclaimed that "the rich are in fact mental".

A Twitter user lamented the ad, saying: "In the meantime, half of his classmates will work two jobs to survive."

Another intervened, questioning her ability as a lawyer if she was unable to take care of herself.

They said, "Seriously ?! If she can't take care of herself as a student, how is she going to manage in the real world by practicing law! I wouldn't want her to represent me! "

More opportunistic users were more encouraging about the publication, with one user adding: "Do you expect living in the downtown apartment? Place ?!"

The ad reads: "Nanny had to cook and clean for my 18 year old daughter who goes to the University of Leeds in a demanding first year program.

"She has a driver who can pick up the groceries and drive it, but someone to make sure she eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning because her schedule of study is very intense.

"This seeker doesn't need to be a gourmet chef, just someone who can make sure my daughter eats three healthy meals a day and that the fridge is always full of snacks healthy, juice, etc.

"She is Canadian and she needs someone to cook and clean for her and lives in a two bedroom apartment in Leeds city center with a full kitchen and it is a beautiful apartment.

"The hourly requirement and rate can / will be tailored to the appropriate candidate."

The lucky candidate only needs one year of child care experience and no CV is required.