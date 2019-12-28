Paramore's Hayley Williams announces a solo project that will take place in January

Loading...

Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams made a big announcement on Friday. On her birthday, the singer informed the fans that she was going to release a solo project – and luckily it will come soon.

Williams went to Twitter to thank fans for the birthday wishes. She also revealed her solo music. "Thank you for all birthday wishes," begins the note. She then wrote that she will be releasing new music this year. "With the help of some of my closest friends, I did something that I will call my own," she wrote. Williams said the project was "really special" and her fans would get a "taste" of the music in early January.

The announcement arrives over two years after the last Paramore album, After Laughter. This album included the return of the original member Zac Farro on drums after the departure of bass player Jeremy Davis. However, the band has taken a break since 2018.

Back in March, Williams said that she imagined Paramore to be part of her life for a long time. However, according to the NME, she later admitted "really [not] knowing what's next for the band" because they had enjoyed the downtime associated with the interruption.

