Papaschase First Nation opens gas station in Edmonton – Edmonton

For the first time, a First Nation operates a gas station within the Edmonton city limits.

This month Papaschase First Nation took over Petro Canada's long-standing location on the Calgary Trail between 23 Avenue and 34 Avenue.

The station, which was not for sale, was a Petro Canada corporate asset, but the company sold it to the First Nation in an act of reconciliation.

"This country was illegally captured by the federal government in 1888 … Three people only agreed to the handover. In the meantime, more could have been voted and they have never been consulted, ”said Chief Calvin Bruneau.

This history is exhibited in the store. The local council creates brochures informing people about papaschase.

Art, including jewelry and dream catchers, and groceries like Bannock will be on sale soon.

All 20 employees are local.

“We want to have our own people there. We want people to get used to the idea of ​​seeing our people behind the till and at the pumps, ”said Bruneau.

"It also helps our employees with employment."

The council is still working with the government to get a tax exemption, but members hope that the profits from the business will help them grow.

"It's part of the truth and reconciliation: a call to action – not just from the government, but also from our side," Elder Fernie Marty told Global News.

"We're taking a step forward here. We say," Here we are. Now we're going to do something. "We do not accept handouts here. We are ready to do something for ourselves."

Marty believes the business is the beginning of many First Nation ventures that will expand in the coming years.

