Papa John has a New Year's resolution that is difficult to bear

It's been a tough year 2019 for John Schnatter, the man better known as Papa John of Papa John's pizza chain. Schnatter's fall from the mercy of the pizza oven happened in 2018 when he made a racist mistake during a conference call for the pizza company he founded, but things got worse in 2019.

When he tried to get the public back in focus, his wife filed for divorce and in an unkempt interview, he claimed that he had eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days. But that's apparently not enough for 2020. New year, new Papa John. And a lot more pizza.

Schnatter shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday, claiming that his resolution for the new year was to eat even more pizza: up to 50 pizzas in 30 days.

The pizza father also shared a video that had a lot of pizzas behind him while a kind of pizza worker watched him hand over his lofty goal to the masses.

Obviously that's a lot of pizza and probably a health risk considering how much pizza needs to be eaten in 30 days. And those on social media who were already freaking out about the 40 pizzas he was eating had more jokes for this news.

Did he place a bet with Kevin Spacey to see who could publish the most unpleasant video on the internet before the end of the year?

– Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard) January 1, 2020

Papa John is what meat sweat looks like in human form.

– 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨 (@SayHeading) January 1, 2020

Papa John also had a scary update about people doing garlic butter jokes.

There is also the "Billing Day" comment that Schnatter made, which has certainly made some other news interesting lately.

In any case, we wish Papa John all the best in his search for lots of dough and sauce. Please don't hurt anyone.

