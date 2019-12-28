Panel supports suspension of adviser in case of Arizona adoption

Loading...

PHOENIX – The discovery of thousands of files related to the adoption business of an Arizona elected official on a government laptop cemented a panel's decision on Friday to maintain its suspension and press for its removal.

Members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors sometimes spoke in disgust about Paul Petersen County Advisor during a meeting in Phoenix.

The content retrieved on the laptop and reported in a report to the board included text messages from threatened pregnant women when they changed their mind about abandoning their newborns.

"To say that this is disturbing for all of us on the board is certainly an understatement," said Bill Gates, chairman of the board.

The panel voted unanimously to ask the county prosecutor to begin the process to eliminate Petersen for intentional misconduct. The Republican was arrested and charged in a scheme that involves the adoption of babies from the Marshall Islands.

Prosecutors say he illegally paid women up to $ 40,000 to have their babies in the United States and gave them up for adoption. Charges include human trafficking, the sale of a child and fraud.

During the special meeting on Friday, board members published the report on a forensic analysis of their laptop purchased in the county. The evidence indicated that someone had tried to clean the computer twice in the last two months.

The report contained more than 2,000 documents linked to Petersen's adoption business, including screen shots of text messages between him and some of the pregnant women.

The report says Petersen told them he would evict them from where they were staying and said he could cut parental rights from a father who refused to sign adoption documents.

"All of you girls work for me, not the other way around," read a 2018 text message.

Petersen has denied claims that he neglected his public office. He appealed his 120-day suspension.

He was not present at the meeting. His lawyer, Kory Langhofer, declined to comment when he was contacted by phone on Friday.

Petersen's lawyers and the Board of Supervisors had entered into negotiations that would imply the resignation of the suspended advisor, but they never reached an agreement.

A woman accused of helping Petersen pleaded guilty on December 19 to help organize the benefits of the Arizona Medicaid program for pregnant women even though the women did not live in the state.

Lynwood Jennet, 46, helped biological mothers apply for health benefits on Petersen's order, authorities said. Jennet's plea agreement to fraud and conspiracy charges requires two or four years in prison and reimbursement of more than $ 800,000, although the money could be shared with Petersen if he is eventually convicted of similar charges.