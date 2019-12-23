Pakistan wins first home series in 10 years

Loading...

Naseem's effort punctuated a win-win return for the local team.

In the past 10 years, Pakistan has played its 33 home test matches at offshore sites, mainly in the United Arab Emirates, after the country was deemed too dangerous by international cricket authorities.

The fifth day of the second and final test resumed with Sri Lanka staggering at 7-212 chasing a discouraging victory goal of 476. It took less than three full overs for Pakistan to conclude the visitors.

After firing Dilruwan Perera with the last ball launched on Sunday, Naseem removed Lasith Embuldeniya for a golden duck with the first ball on Monday, the tailor glove a sharply higher delivery to the goalkeeper.

While Naseem missed his hat trick, century maker Oshada Fernando fell in the second round, missing a catch to first slip leg spinner Yasir Shah without adding to his score of 102.

Naseem, who only played his third test, trapped Vishwa Fernando lbw for a duck in the aftermath to close the game.

"" We really needed this performance, "said Pakistani Azhar Ali, celebrating his first test win as captain.

"" A special thank you to Sri Lanka from the bottom of my heart. They gave us immense happiness by playing in Pakistan.

"It is a big advantage to play at home and now we can take confidence in our performance from here and take them abroad when we travel."