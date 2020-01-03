Packing cubes, compression pockets and other ways to organize a suitcase

Loading...

As a person who only recently fell in love with the packing cubes, I have to say that it is like night and day. Previously, I used the roll and fold method, keeping my clothes tightly tied in spiral wrappers. But that led to the fraying and ultimately my suitcase was a bunch of crumpled clothes. The packing cubes nestle perfectly in each other in the most satisfactory way.

If you're like me, you will need help turning your suitcase into the perfect Tetris board. Here are some things to add to your packaging routine so you can keep your clothes and accessories in place.

Suitcase organizer for portable luggage system Stow-N-Go

Here's a serious question: how many of us actually use dressers in hotel rooms? This smart system kills two packing birds with one stone. It fits perfectly in hand luggage and can extend to be hung in a closet, which means you can organize all of your stuff and access it easily without having to rummage in a suitcase.

TRIPPED Travel Gear Compression Packing Cubes

We can always use more space when we travel and using compression technology is a great way to do it. These cubes have a double zipper system, one that closes the bag to keep your belongings safe, and another that you can use to exhaust air and free up additional space.

This toiletry bag includes a removable zippered interior pocket, an interior patch pocket and elastic loops for razors, lip balms, perfumes and more. And as it is made from waterproof and washable neoprene, any loose plugs or rogue spritzes will be easy to clean.

Large Gonex packaging cubes, double sided

Normal packing cubes are basically a necessity at this point, but if you want real organization, double-sided ones will make sure you can separate your clean and dirty laundry. You can even use them to plan an entire day's outfit, so you don't wrinkle all your clothes when trying to dress.

You may think the shoes can stand alone, but if you keep them in a bag, they won't move out of their designated space. This set of two bestsellers will keep any type of shoe, from an extra pair of sneakers to a spiky stylus for an evening, carefully stored in your bag.

