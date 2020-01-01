Pac-12 basketball had a successful start in the game without conferences and looks for bigger things as the league's action begins

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – After a couple of low seasons, things are improving for Pac-12 basketball since several of the league teams have already been nationally qualified this year and most conference schools have favorable NET ratings , the new NCAA barometer to select teams for postseason tournaments.

The conference game begins Thursday night with five games on file, including the state of Oregon in Utah. Four schools are heading to the league game with 11-2 records and three more schools already have 10 wins. Only one school has a losing record (Cal in 6-7) and nine teams have a NET rating of 78 or more of the 353 schools in Division I.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said winning 75% of the non-conference games "has always been a kind of magic number" for the league for putting schools in position for the postseason game. This year, Pac-12 schools won 79.2% of their games without a conference.

"We all encourage each other and I think we are above 75%, which always bodes well for the postseason," he said. "There has been a lot of communication between me and other coaches congratulating and pulling each other. Now it is time to take off your gloves and prepare to hit each other. They are no longer friends once the conference begins."

Krystkowiak says that the successful non-conference of most league teams will help everyone's ranking increase as league games are played.

"There are enough power teams and highly qualified teams in our league and now you have opportunities to get quality victories," he said. "Instead of cannibalizing ourselves, we can improve our resumes as we enter the conference."

Here is a look at each team that heads at the beginning of the conference, in order of their final screening of media day almost three months ago:

Oregon (11-2) – The Ducks strengthened at the end of last season and reached the NCAA Sweet 16. This year they had a good start and ranked number 4 in the last AP survey and many are talking about a historic year for the program. Their only two losses were by one point to No. 1 Gonzaga and by four to North Carolina and they have victories over the Memphis and Seton Hall classified teams. Senior guard Payton Pritchard leads the team with an average score of 18.5 with 51.2% of shots and three other players, Chris Duarte (12.3 ppg), Anthony Mathis (10.8 ppg) and Will Richardson (10.3 ppg) are averaging in double figures .

Colorado (11-2) – Buffs that have been classified for much of the season have a balanced team with four starters with an average of between 12.8 and 9.8 ppg. Junior guard McKinley Wright leads the way with 12.8 ppg and 4.2 apg, while eaves 6-7 Tyler Bay averages 12.5 ppg and leads the team with 9.4 rpg. The Buffs' best victory was 78-76 in overtime over No. 13 Dayton.

Washington (10-3) – The Huskies dominated the Pac-12 last year, winning the regular season title with a 15-3 record and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They have one of the best freshmen in the conference with striker Isaiah Stewart 6-9, who averages 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Another 6-9 freshman, Jaden McDaniels, has an average of 14.3 ppg and 5.6 rpg. Washington's losses have reached Gonzaga, Tennessee and Houston, the latter in the final of the Diamond Head Classic.

Arizona (10-3) – After a record of 17-15, their worst season in a decade, the Wildcats have had three freshmen to have a solid start. Zeke Nnaji, a 6-11 Minnesota freshman, leads the team in scoring (16.6 ppg) and rebounds (7.9 rpg), and the highly promoted Nico Mannion, son of former Ute Pace Mannion, leads the Pac-12 in assists with 6.2 apg, while scoring 14.6 ppg. Another freshman, Josh Green, a 6-6 guard from Australia, has an average of 13.1 ppg. These three are joined by a couple of older people, 6-9 Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith, in the initial lineup.

USC (11-2) – The Trojans do not yet have great victories this year and have won the games they should have won. At 6-9, Onyeka Okongwu, a 245-pound freshman (17.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg) has one of the best big men in the Pac-12. Other important players are senior forward Nick Rakocevic (12.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg) and senior guard Jonah Mathews (12.4 ppg). The Trojans have good depth with seven players with an average of between 20 and 29 minutes per game.

State of Arizona (9-4) – The Sun Devils have victories over St. John & # 39; s, Georgia and Princeton and a 3-point loss to the defending national champion Virginia, but also an unexplained 40-point home loss to Saint Mary & # 39; s. Remy Martin leads the Sun Devils with 19.0 ppg, while Alonzo Verge averages 14.8 ppg and has an effort of 43 points in the loss to Saint Mary & # 39; s to his credit.

Oregon State (10-2) – The Beavers have not won an NCAA tournament game since 1982 and their appearance in 2016 was the only one in the last 30 years. The Beavers hope to return to the tournament with a veteran team led by Tres Tinkle, senior 6-7 who is the son of coach Wayne Tinkle, who averages 20.4 ppi and 7.3 boards per game, junior escort Ethan Thompson (15.8 ppg) and Kylor Kelley, 7 feet, who is second in the nation in blocked shots.

UCLA (7-6) – Under new coach Mick Cronin, the Bruins have been the most disappointing team in the league this season with losses to players like Hofstra and Cal State Fullerton, both at home. Eight different players have already started and an average of seven players between 7.0 ppi and 11.1 ppg, led by 6-9 junior Chris Smith.

Utah (9-3) – You have to wonder where the Utes would be without second-year forward Timmy Allen, who has led the team in scoring in the 12 games and leads the Pac-12 with an average of 21.0. The Utes have impressive victories over Kentucky, Minnesota and BYU, three teams that lost last year, bad losses to the coast of Carolina and Tulane and a beating by the state of San Diego. Rylan Jones is one of the best freshmen in the league and if the Utes can get more consistency from Gach and Riley Battin, they could get to the postseason game.

Stanford (11-2) – The Cardinals have been the surprise of the league so far with the second best NET ranking at No. 21 on the way to the conference. His best victory was over Oklahoma by 19 points and the two losses were for the Kansas and Butler classified teams. Oscar da Silva, a young man from Germany leads the team with an average of 17.7 with 61.8% of field shots, while freshman Tyrell Terry contributes 15.2 ppg.

Washington State (9-4) – Kyle Smith has replaced Ernie Kent to try to change a WSU program that has not ended with a conference winning record since the 2007-08 season. After losing four of their first seven games, the Cougars have achieved six straight wins. Second-year forward CJ Ellerby scores 20.1 ppg, youth escort 6.7 Isaac Bonton 13.0 ppg and Bountiful native Jeff Pollard, a 6-9 senior striker is third in scoring with 10.2 ppg.

Lime (6-7) – Former Nevada and Georgia coach Mark Fox is one of three new coaches at the conference. Second-year guard Matt Bradley leads the team in scoring with 17.6 dpi, followed by transferring Kareem South graduates with 11.8.

NET Ranking team record

Oregon 11-2 11

Colorado 11-2 28

Washington 10-3 40

Arizona 10-3 20

USC 11-2 65

State of Arizona 9-4 60

Oregon State 10-2 78

UCLA 7-6 171

Utah 9-3 62

Stanford 11-2 21

Washington St. 9-4 125

Cal 6-7 185