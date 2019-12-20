“OxySacklers” angry that Tufts removed family name from campus

Loading...

Enlarge / BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 5: Tufts employee Gabe Ryan removes letters from the signage with Sackler's last name in the Tufts building at 145 Harrison Ave. in Boston on December 5, 2019.

The Sackler family is receding after Tufts University removed the family's name from its buildings and programs due to the family's link to the ongoing opioid epidemic, according to a report published in The New York Times.

In a letter to the president of Tufts, a family lawyer wrote that the removal was "contrary to the basic notions of justice" and "a violation of the many binding commitments made by the University since 1980 to ensure family support, including millions of dollars in donations for facilities and critical medical research. "

Tufts made the decision to eliminate the last name after obtaining the results of an independent review of the university's relationship with Sacklers and the manufacturer of OxyContin Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sacklers. Both the family and the company have been accused of helping unleash the crisis by aggressively marketing the powerful painkiller and tricking doctors, patients and regulators about their addiction.

In court filings, the Massachusetts attorney general alleged that the Sacklers and Purdue used their relationship with Tufts to gain access to doctors and influence pain management.

The review found that Purdue intended to use the relationship to promote his interests. And, according to the report, in some cases he succeeded in influencing the academic institution. "In addition, we conclude that there seemed to be an overly close relationship between Purdue, the Sacklers and Tufts," the report said.

The letter from the Sackler family lawyer hinted at the possibility of legal action.

A spokesman for Tufts, Michael Rodman, said in a statement: "We considered a number of factors when making the decision to eliminate Sackler's name and finally decided that the association with Tufts University was unsustainable and in opposition to values ​​and mission of the medical school and university. Since the announcement, we have received incredible support from professors, students, alumni and the public. At Tufts we support our decision, we know it is the right thing and we are prepared to vigorously defend our position.

Tufts is only the last institution to eliminate family references, which has provided substantial support to museums and other academic institutions.

Although, not the entire Sackler family is involved with OxyContin. Of the three original Sackler brothers involved in Purdue, one of them, Arthur, died before the painkiller was introduced, and his brothers bought their stake in the company. Arthur's widow, Jillian Sackler, issued a statement saying in part: "I am deeply saddened to see Arthur being blamed for the actions taken by his brothers and other OxySacklers."