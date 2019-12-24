our very pre-loved Merry Christmas

Loading...

During a raid earlier that day, I donated $ 15 to a friendly young couple who helped me load an outdoor wooden folding table and two executive chairs into my mini -SUV. They estimate they paid about $ 120 for the whole a few years ago. The white fabric on the chairs is a bit darker than I expected, but not too bad, and they are surely comfortable.

But just before I got to their address, I hit the mother load of Facebook Marketplace, the object of my heart's desire: a circular wicker daybed 2 meters in diameter to adorn my new lawn. They cost $ 1,400. I have seen a few second hand for around $ 600.

This one is FREE.

And it's only 20 minutes by car. "Yours if it suits you", the owner replied to my immediate Facebook message. When I arrived, a very pregnant young woman and her husband helped me achieve the almost impossible and put it in my VW Tiguan. It fits. Fair.

My second-hand Christmas shopping spree started just over two weeks ago, and slowly, at first, when I moved into my first home purchase.

A friend recommended getting rid of my moving boxes by posting them on the Facebook Marketplace, which I had never used before. A few minutes after pressing “Done” on my message, with a photo and description of the boxes, a charming Filipino-looking lady sent me a message and called me “darling” in each subsequent message as we arranged for her husband to pick them up that evening.

Problem solved for me. A stressful move cost them less. I wished the husband good luck with their move. He smiles widely.

Settled safely in my own excavations, I started to search around for the things I needed to make me feel at home. But instead of hitting the stores, I went back to the Facebook Marketplace. A quick search gave the first thing on my list: a new bed frame. Free.

I immediately sent a message, jumped straight into the car and, after 45 minutes, arrived in a suburb where I had never been before to find the address at outside of which the owner had carefully wrapped the slats in individual garbage bags and placed them in the nature tape.

It makes me think.

With Christmas around the corner, my Mr 5 had asked for two specific gifts that I hadn't heard of until now: Beyblade and Bakugan toys. A quick search on Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace connects me to a mom with a collection of her son's outdated Bakugan toys that I could easily pay $ 200 to buy new. She wants $ 40 and will leave them on the porch to collect.

I arrive early the next morning and take them away, leaving money under the carpet, feeling like an adult version of the tooth fairy, turning favorite toys into money.

A few days later, I visit the home of a young mother and her two sons. The seven-year-old boy sells his Beyblade spinners for $ 5 a pop and guides me through a delicious, albeit in-depth, demonstration of how they work.

I shake his hand and congratulate him on the sale. He carefully counts my $ 22 and shines. Me too.

There is just another home visit, where I give a $ 5 bill to a young man for his outgrown Beyblade stadium – basically just a big plastic jar – and my shopping list is ticked. "Well done!" Said his mom, who was absent at the time. "It's good when things can be reused," she adds. "Merry Christmas."

As a gift for me, I visit two healthy suburbs to pay $ 40 for white transparent curtains worth hundreds and I collect a FREE Italian club chair in white and studded linen that could easily cost around $ 600 new.

In the end, I spent $ 222 and acquired about $ 3,450 worth of goods, if bought new.

Instead of rushing into hectic shopping malls and jostling with other stressed customers this Christmas, I did an urban safari in parts of my city, where I met, without fault, a friendly smile, a "Merry Christmas" and a willingness to help you.

In a summer that brought the reality of climate change to reality for so many people, it was nice to know that I am reducing my footprint and reusing perfectly good items that might otherwise end up in landfill . And helping some children learn financial literacy early to get started.

I have not yet found the courage to sell anything myself.

But I have a few spare meters of Astroturf, if you are interested in a good deal and a cat …

Jessica Irvine is a senior economic writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

