Ottawa welcomes New Jersey after the 2-goal game from Pageau – Ottawa

New Jersey Devils (12-19-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) against Ottawa Senators (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Ottawa receives the New Jersey Devils after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals in the Senators 3-1 win over the Sabers.

The senators are 12-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa is seventh in the NHL with an average of 9.6 penalty minutes per game. Mark Borowiecki leads the team, which plays a total of 40 minutes.

The devils are 6-11-3 against conference opponents. New Jersey is fifth in the NHL with an average of 10.0 penalty minutes per game. P. K. Subban leads the team, which plays a total of 40 minutes.

At their last meeting on November 13, Ottawa won 4-2. Pageau scored three goals for the senators.

TOP PERFORMER: Anthony Duclair collected a total of 30 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting nine assists for the senators. Tyler Ennis has scored three goals and six assists for Ottawa's last 10 games.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 26 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 11 assists. Nikita Gusev has scored 9 points in the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes, while 2.8 goals per game are scored with a percentage saving of 916.

Senators: 5-2-3, an average of 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 minutes, while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.905.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Devils: Pavel Zacha: day after day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

