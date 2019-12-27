Originally from Regina, OL Dan Clark signs two-year extension with Riders

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed a two-year contract extension with the Dan Clark center during the 2021 season.

Clark played at a high level in 2019 and won CFL star accolades for the first time in eight years in the CFL.

He was named the Roughriders' most notable lineman. The 31-year-old was a regular on an offensive line who saw many changes due to injury, but only allowed 37 sacks. The offensive line also opened holes for the rushing game, which averaged 112.8 yards per game for a total of 2,030 yards and a rushing touchdown for the league with 26 touchdowns.

After overcoming injuries from a serious car accident before training camp, Clark played all games of the season, including his 100th career game on July 27 against British Columbia. The Lions.

Clark, who was born and raised in Regina, first joined the Riders as a territorial junior in 2009. He played 112 regular season career games, six playoff games and the 2013 Gray Cup with green and white after making his professional debut on August 19. 2012.

Clark became a pillar along the Riders' offensive line and is revered in the city and province of Saskatchewan.