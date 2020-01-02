Original 1968 Ford Mustang GT from Bullitt will be auctioned this week

Loading...

Mecum is preparing to auction the 1968 Ford Mustang GT from Bullitt on January 10, and to build a hype, the company has released new details about the iconic movie car.

The story starts in 1968 when the Mustang was driven around San Francisco during the filming by Steve McQueen. Although the car certainly looked cool, it is best remembered as staring into what is often considered the "first modern car chase".

Although two Mustangs were seen in the eighteen-minute chase, this is the so-called "Hero Car" and was used for most recordings. Mecum says that McQueen considered the Mustang a character and not a prop, so he adjusted it. Among the changes were a darkened grid, gray Torq Thrust wheels and a "planed" paint job for a more "authentic, road-tested look." The emblems and backup lights were also removed, while the engine was adjusted to produce louder and more power.

The changes did not stop there when the vehicle was adapted to accommodate cameras for the iconic pursuit scene. As part of this process, "three metal tubes were welded under the tumblers, perpendicular to the center line of the car for the camera mounts, and holes were cut in the trunk so that cables could run from the generator to the camera & lights and lights "

After the release of the film, the car was purchased by Warner Bros employee Robert Ross, who used it to commute back and forth to work. Shortly thereafter, Ross sold it to New Jersey Detective Frank Marranca who received confirmation from Ford that this Mustang was purchased by McQueen & # 39; s Solar Productions for Bullitt.

Marranca held the car for about four years, but decided to sell it in 1974. He opted for a short advertisement in the October issue of Road & Track which said: & # 39; 1968 & # 39; Bullett & # 39; MUSTANG powered by McQueen in the movie … Can be documented. Best offer. "

Robert Kiernan saw the advertisement and bought the car for $ 6,000. That was a bargain of your life, as the inflation calculator from the Bureau of Labor Statistics says it's the equivalent of $ 30,200 in today's money. To put that in perspective, the 2020 Mustang Bullitt starts at $ 47,705.

Kiernan's wife used the Mustang as her daily driver for a number of years and McQueen reportedly made many attempts to recapture Robert's vehicle, and even offered to help him find a similar Mustang & # 39; Robert rejected McQueen's requests and the actor died in 1980 at the age of 50.

Around the same time, the Mustang clutch went out with 65,000 miles (104,607 km) on the odometer. Instead of having it repaired, Kiernan decided to store the car in a garage. The car moved several times with the family in the following decades, but it remained largely untouched.

After the introduction of the 2001 Ford Mustang GT Bullitt, Kiernan and his son, Sean, decided to make the car steerable again. Unfortunately, fate intervened when Robert was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and the car stopped. Ford introduced a new Bullitt edition in 2008 and, as before, caused the family to focus on the car again. Robert's condition, however, deteriorated and he died in 2014.

The car was left to Sean, who was worthy of the model in time for his debut alongside the Mustang Bullitt 2019 at the North American International Auto Show.

The car is now auctioned without reserve. Although it clearly shows signs of wear, Kiernan wanted to keep the car as original as possible. As a result, there are only a handful of updates, including a rebuilt 6.4-liter V8 engine with "as many original parts as Sean and his father could possibly use."

Mecum does not provide an auction estimate, but in 2018 Hagerty suggested that it could be worth $ 4 (£ 3 / € 3.6) million.

