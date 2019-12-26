Organize and decutter your iPhone with these 5 tips and tricks

Loading...

In the course of a year, apps, emails, messages, photos and more naturally pile up. Are you ready to press the reset button in the organization of your iPhone? Read along for 5 ways to organize and dissolve the iPhone, including some simple (and advanced) automation for a better daily experience and increased efficiency.

With millions of apps and countless ways to communicate, work, play and capture moments on iPhone, it's understandable that our devices are clogged with extra things we don't need, especially with many iPhones that now have 128 GB of storage space or more to have .

Below we will look at some manual steps to organize and decode your iPhone, as well as some simple and advanced automation to help you make your phone work as a well-oiled, very useful machine.

Before you get started if you want to get an overview of how many apps, photos, videos, and songs you have on your iPhone, go to Settings> General> About.

5 tips to organize and dissolve your iPhone

Remove apps automatically and manually Set expiration limits for iMessages Addressing e-mail Delete duplicate photos & # 39; s Check in at storage Bonus ideas for automation 😄

Automatically and manually delete / organize apps

Car

If you are not yet using it, a great iOS feature is the ability to automatically remove unused apps. Data and documents are saved, but the apps are deleted without having to search them.

Go to Settings> iTunes & App Store> and tap Uninstall Unused Apps At the bottom.

manually

If you want to further remove and manage your apps, it might be worth thinking about using folders or, if you already do, reconsider your use of them.

Another idea is not to fill your home screen and secondary screens with apps and folders, but to leave some visual space for a cleaner appearance. Have fun playing with different options to see what you like.

Here is my current configuration with 19 apps on the home screen with a dock for 3 apps. My second page consists of less frequently used apps in folders (I have built the habit of using Siri to launch most apps that live in folders).

Don't forget a nice new feature in iOS 13: you can press and hold an app for a long time and remove it immediately or choose to edit the home screen.

Another handy thing to view is your notifications. Take the time to reconsider which apps deserve to interrupt you regularly.

Go to Settings> Notifications to dig in.

Expiration limits for iMessages

Text messages can take up a lot of storage space, whereby rich media such as photos and videos can be captured and shared so easily.

Fortunately, there is a setting to automatically delete messages after a year or 30 days. Go to to enable this Settings> Messages> Save messages> and choose 1 Year or 30 days. Note: this will delete all messages from your iPhone that are older than the chosen time limit.

Addressing e-mail

Sign out!

Okay, email is one of the trickier ones on the list because it's an endless battle, but here are a few ideas.

To start, you can use Apple's built-in Logout button in the standard Mail app on the iPhone. For e-mail newsletters, make it a habit to cancel the Subscription button that appears at the top.

For others you may have to swipe down and do an old-fashioned deregistration. But in both cases, build the ritual of unsubscribing on everything you no longer want once you see it.

Alternatively you can send unwanted e-mails to the Junk E-mail folder and your iPhone / e-mail service will not learn to place them in your inbox.

leaflets

View how you use folders. There are some mindsets here to find out whether it is better to save important emails as PDFs or other file types and delete emails immediately or whether it is more convenient to organize emails into folders , but to find what works for you.

In the All Mailboxes view in the Mail app, tap Edit in the upper right corner and then tap New mailbox in the lower right corner.

Third-party apps / services

If you receive a lot of emails and want to use a number of AI to help you with this, third-party apps offer a variety of solutions.

SaneBox is a popular option with a high rating and can be integrated with Gmail, iCloud, Microsoft accounts and more. This is how the company describes what it does:

SaneBox AI identifies important messages, hides distractions, has Do not disturb, bans annoying senders, reminds you of follow-up and more …

If you have not already done so, it may be useful to have separate email clients for personal and business accounts. I use Apple's Mail app for personal and Spark for work.

Duplicate photo & # 39; s

iOS 13 has a feature to automatically hide similar photos, but you may want to use third-party software to remove them completely.

There are a few available for iOS such as Cleaner, but you may want to use a Mac app. Photos Duplicate Cleaner is a highly appreciated free Mac option and as long as you use iCloud photo library, your photos will of course also be deleted on the iPhone.

Videos have a lot of storage space, so they are worth watching. Go to the Photo app and then Albums, swipe down and tap Video & # 39; s. From there you can look through to see which video & # 39; s you want to delete. As you suspect, you'll save the most storage space by starting with the largest video & # 39; s.

Check in on your storage

Storage management has been improved with iOS over the years. Go to Settings> General> iPhone storage to check for yours.

You get an overview of storage usage in general and per app and even recommendations that you can tap to free up storage, such as "Review Large Attachments" and the aforementioned "Unloading Unused Apps."

Bonus ideas for automation

If you want to enter more advanced waters to boost your organization and efficiency, using the Shortcuts app is a fantastic option.

MacStories has a robust collection of free shortcuts for numerous apps and workflows. And if you want to go even further, view their Shortcuts Archive here.

David Sparks also has a great field guide in the Shortcuts app with more than 100 video walkthroughs.

Another handy option is to use invisible folders to create a custom app pattern for the home screen. View the MacStories article here.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_bz5Xnd9KM (/ embed)