"Optimistic" Shanahan on injuries returns for three key 49ers defenders – The Reporter

The 49ers first-round goodbye offers them the opportunity to rest the diseased bodies after a series of close and physical games towards the end of the season.

It also gives them time for players who missed some of those games to return to the fold, including several important gears in their defensive machine that missed Sunday night's dramatic victory over the Seahawks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said in a conference call on Monday afternoon that he is optimistic about possible returns from security Jaquiski Tartt and defensive end Dee Ford.

"I feel optimistic about it," he said, covering himself by saying that it is always difficult to know with a hamstring injury (Ford) or ribs (Tartt) how long the recovery will take.

Beyond those injuries, there could be another return on the horizon, as Kwon Alexander continues to progress due to a torn pectoral injury suffered on Halloween against the Cardinals.

Shanahan pointed to the game for the NFC title as a possible return date for Alexander, provided the Niners win their first home playoff game at Levi Stadium.

"There will definitely be an opportunity," Shanahan said of Alexander's possible return from the injured reserve.

As for Nick Bosa, who was seen with a bandage on his hand after Sunday night's victory, Shanahan confirmed that the Niners see him as somewhat less.

The battle of the Niners will now be of balance: rest without losing your rhythm. Shanahan identified Emmanuel Sanders, who had a 17-week season between Denver and San Francisco plus a five-week preseason with the Broncos, as a player who would surely welcome the week off.

It is also "a kind of perfect situation" for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Shanahan said, while Saleh interviews the position of head coach of the Browns during the week off. The Browns will come to interview Saleh in the Bay Area, Shanahan confirmed.

It's a situation that reflects the courtship of the Niners with Shanahan during the playoffs after the 2016 season, when their Falcons said goodbye on their way to the Super Bowl. Shanahan has negative memories of his own time in Cleveland as an offensive coordinator for the Browns, but said that with the new management involved, he won't deter Saleh from looking for work there.