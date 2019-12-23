Optical quantum computer goes big in new quest for “quantum supremacy”

Loading...

Expand / This optical configuration is not your friend. Many fast switches and delay lines are configured so that 20 photons enter the waveguide circuit simultaneously.

The great word of quantum fashion these days is "quantum supremacy." (It is a term that I despise, even when I recognize that the concept has some utility. I will explain it in a moment.) Unfortunately, this means that some researchers have focused on quantum supremacy as an end in itself, building useless devices to get there.

Now, optical quantum computers have joined the club with a carefully configured device that fails to demonstrate quantum supremacy. But before reaching the news, let's delve into the world of quantum supremacy.

The search for quantum supremacy.

"Quantum supremacy" comes down to a failure of mathematics, combined with the fear that the well will dry before we have drunk completely.

In a perfect world, a quantum computer works perfectly. In this perfect world, you can generate a mathematical test that shows that a quantum computer will always outperform a classic computer in certain tasks, no matter how fast the classic computer is. However, our world is a little less than perfect, and our quantum computers are not ideal, so these mathematical tests may not apply.

As a result, to show performance advantages for quantum computers, we have to build a real quantum computer that does something that a classic computer can't. Unfortunately, reliable quantum computers were, until recently, limited to a few quantum bits (qubits). Due to this bit shortage, any problem solvable in a quantum computer could be solved much faster in a classic computer, simply because the problems were so small.

One solution, of course, is to make quantum computers with a greater number of qubits so that they can handle bigger problems. Once this is achieved, quantum computers should be faster than classic computers, as long as those difficult mathematical tests are valid for non-ideal quantum computers.

Assembling a general purpose quantum computer with many qubits is easier said than done. However, building a computer that can solve a single problem is easier than building a general purpose computer. A particular quantum computer allows engineers to demonstrate that a quantum computer is faster than a classic computer in this single problem, while allowing them to avoid the task of producing a generally useful computer. The ray of hope that this success would provide could reassure people who control budgets, providing researchers with the necessary funding to convert a special-purpose quantum computer (that is, not very useful) into a general-purpose one (it's very useful!) quantum computer.

So, I accept the need for quantum supremacy, nobody wants to pursue a dead end, but I still don't like what he is doing to current research. Now, to the news …

Turn on the photon mixer

Google recently published an article that claims to have demonstrated quantum supremacy (although not everyone agreed totally). Now, another group of scientists has published a second attempt at the problem, this time using an optical quantum computer that, once again, calculates nothing useful.

The scientists took a source of individual photons and quickly changed the exit path so that they had 20 different beams, each with a single photon. The 20 photons entered simultaneously in a set of waveguides, where they repeatedly mixed together, creating 60 beams of output. The photons repeatedly interfered with each other and influenced each other's path at random. For any particular pulse of 20 photons, some output beams will be empty and others will have photons.

The researchers looked for simultaneous emissions between exits. Any particular measure is a sample of a random number distribution (a process called bose sampling). Repeating the experiment many times, statistics on the randomness found in photon interference are revealed.

For small experiments, a classic computer can calculate the probabilities of each possible output combination directly. But, for 20 beams with 60 possible outputs, you end up with approximately 1014 output combinations. That number of potential outputs and, therefore, of the experimental results demonstrated by the researchers, can still be calculated directly using a supercomputer, but it would take several hours, which means that we are approaching the limit of what is possible.

Still, it is fast enough to overcome this particular quantum computer. The researchers detected a coincidence of 14 photons only once every six hours, which means that accumulating the statistics of the quantum system sill takes about a day.

When in doubt, add more photons

The future, however, is bigger. The number of inputs can be easily doubled (without doubling the number of beams), and the authors claim that the waveguide circuit can also be extended to accommodate more than 100 outputs. (That is a key advantage of optical waveguide circuits: ease of scale).

Unfortunately, I'm not sure that this wins the researchers as much as they expect. The heart of the system is a source of individual photons, which produces millions of photons per second. The calculation speed, however, is limited by that rate. So, yes, researchers can extend the number of possible output combinations beyond what can be calculated in a classical way. Unfortunately, your photon source can also prevent you from displaying the distribution in a reasonable time.

On a more personal note: sometimes I start reading a newspaper, and then I stop and give thanks because I'm not the graduate student who really had to do that. This is one of those papers. The experiment here is a crazy setup!

