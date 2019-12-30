Opponents of the Broncos, local and abroad, ready for 2020

Loading...

General view of the Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the game between the Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With the regular 2019 season coming to an end, the NFL has now established the opponents of each team for the regular 2020 season.

The programming formula, which was implemented in 2002, is designed for each team to play with each other on a regular basis.

From the NFL, here is the explanation of the schedule:

Home and away against their opponents of three divisions (six games).

The four teams from another division within their conference in a three-year rotating cycle (four games).

The four teams of a division in the other conference in a four-year rotating cycle (four games).

Two intraconference games based on the classification of the previous year (two games). These games coincide with a first place team against first place teams in the two divisions of the same conference that the team is not scheduled to play that season. Second, third and fourth place teams in a conference are matched in the same way every year.

As of 2010, a change was made in the way teams match in the rotation of schedules with the AFC and NFC West divisions.

The Broncos calendar for 2020 will include the following:

HOME: Bosses, Raiders, Chargers, Accounts, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

FAR: Bosses, Raiders, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Jets, Steelers.

The official calendar for 2020, including dates and times, will be announced in April.