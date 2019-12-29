Opponents of the 2020 Raiders, now first-round selection spaces have been established – The Reporter

Loading...

The second era of the Oakland Raiders ended with an appropriate blow on Sunday, as the playoffs were lost for the 16th time in the past 17 seasons. But Sunday also provided the Raiders with some answers about their first season in Las Vegas next year.

His 2020 calendar and first-round draft positions were established shortly after the 16-15 Raiders defeat in Denver.

The Raiders' new home, the $ 1.84 billion Allegiant Stadium that is scheduled to open on time at the end of August, could be presented in the first Sunday Night Football game next season. The sources told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Raiders are seriously considered to play their first regular season game in Las Vegas on Sunday night or even Thursday night.

Perhaps the most attractive confrontation would be the Raiders who will receive the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in Week 1. The NFL will release dates and times for its 2020 season in the second week of April.

In less than four months, the Raiders will host the 85th annual NFL draft in Paradise, Nevada, and they will be busy on April 23 with two first-round draft picks: one will reach No. 12 and the other at No. 19, with selection 19 from the Bears in the Khalil Mack exchange.

Will Jon Gruden use one of his first two elections to bring another quarterback to compete with Derek Carr? Or will they give priority to a true No. 1 receiver and select Henry Ruggs III of Alabama, Tee Higgins of Clemson or Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado? Perhaps a high-flying cornerback like Paulson Adebo of Stanford or Kristian Fulton of LSU would be attacked?

When the Raiders decide on their draft pick and their list for next season, these are the teams they will face when they move to Las Vegas:

GAMES START 2020: Saints, accounts, dolphins, buccaneers, foals, broncos, bosses, chargers.

ROAD GAMES 2020: Patriots, Jets, Brown, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Bosses, Loaders.