OPP is investigating the discovery of human remains on New Year's Eve in Tillsonburg – London

Published on January 2, 2020

Oxford County Provincial Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Tillsonburg, southeast of London.

Police responded to reports of remains of people found on Mall Road in Tillsonburg at around 5 p.m., police said. On New Year's Eve.

Oxford OPP and armed forces forensic identification services responded to the scene to investigate. Details are scarce, but officers say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Individuals with information about this investigation are requested to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

