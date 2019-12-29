Opinion: Calling Wanyama, Celtic’s Marquee Man

Loading...

Before the disappointing defeat at the Glasgow Derby, the bhoys sought to do business in the January transfer window.

The expectations of the players who complete the team have been passed to the fans who are actively seeking a great reaction from the board.

The only signing that comes to mind that makes a lot of sense and could be within the bounds of possibility is Victor Wanyama. He is an outcast in the Spurs, Pochettino did not use it and now José Mourinho is not using the Kenyan. His number is seen on a Tottenham shirt and Celtic could be doing his services for the second half of the season.

It is a signing that makes sense not only because of the presence in the field and the talent it has, but that would give a boost to the whole club. A marquee to get up in the new year.

The Celts are by no means a bad team overnight, but the two Glasgow Derby games show in December that they might be doing some help.