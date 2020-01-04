Loading...

Opening date set for the popular New Hampshire ice castles

Updated: 6:28 PM EST January 3, 2020

One of the most anticipated winter attractions in New England is almost ready to open. The sixth annual Ice Castle attraction in New Hampshire is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday, January 10. Ticket sales for the event will begin on Monday morning. Ice Castles teams in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, said they began growing and harvesting icicles in December to create the acre-sized attraction. Ice artisans planned to grow and harvest up to 10,000 icicles each day to build the winter experience. The company says that each of the icicles is placed by hand and sprayed with water. The process is repeated until the castles reach heights of around 30 feet. The castles have slides, tunnels, fountains, drag spaces and waterfall cascades towers carved in ice. The team of ice artisans hopes to spend 4,000 hours combined dripping, molding, and placing the icicles by hand, while embedding the structures with LED lights that change color to create a real-life fairy-tale playground that looks like a scene from the movie "Frozen." Tickets will be available through the company's website, IceCastles. New England Castle is one of six places in North America. Other places include Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; New Brighton, Minnesota; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and Edmonton, Alberta.

The castles, which have been under construction for weeks thanks to the continuous cold weather, include works of art that are made up of 25 million pounds of spiral ice at heights of around 40 feet.

The castles will continue to grow during the season until it melts in March. The walls that rise between 8 and 20 feet could reach up to 60 feet in the next month.

The ice is also embedded with LED lights that change color in a musical soundtrack.

The process begins in the fall, with the installation of elaborate sprinkler systems.

When the weather turns cold, water is sprayed on metal grates to produce thousands of icicles that are harvested and adhere to the soil around the sprinklers.

Icicles are soaked in water and, depending on temperature and wind, they grow in various forms and formations. Over the course of a few weeks, towers, tunnels, arches and caves emerge.

The New Hampshire sculpture is one of five built by the Ice Castles company. The others are in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Edmonton, Alberta.

