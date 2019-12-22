Opel / Vauxhall Insignia of the next generation could turn into a crossover

Loading...

Opel and sister company Vauxhall have just facelifted the Insignia, but discussions about the successor are already underway.

It is expected that after 2022 the medium-sized car can be converted into a crossover, reports AutoExpress, in an attempt to breathe new life into it by entering the thriving segment.

"The industry is asking what happens after the SUV," said Stephen Norman, Managing Director of Vauxhall, the British publication. “And we think it will be the new Insignia. It is the greatest metamorphosis of what we have seen so far from Vauxhall. "

The next generation Insignia is not a typical crossover, but a mix between an SUV and an MPV, comparable to the Renault Espace. The vehicle offers improved leg and headroom in the rear and the shift to PSA & # 39; s modular EMP2 architecture should grow in size.

The platform already supports various Peugeot and Citroen models, as well as the Grandland X crossover, and supports electrification. It is therefore likely that the successor to the medium-sized family car will also receive plug-in hybrid powertrains.

According to CarSalesBase, sales of the Insignia in Europe fell from 137,714 in 2009 to 67,424 last year. In the first 10 months of 2019, it also did not perform so well, with only 39,904 reported sales. The rival Ford Mondeo performed even worse, with 117,565 in 2009, 49,596 last year and 33,943 from January to October this year, while the Euro-spec Volkswagen Passat was chosen by 177,450 customers in 2009, 154,074 last year and 100,389 in the first 10 months of 2019.