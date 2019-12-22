Ontario Government Appoints Third Expert to Review Racism in Peel-Toronto School Board

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 22, 2019 at 9:36 am

TORONTO – The Ontario government has hired a third expert to review a school board in the Toronto region that has been exposed to allegations of racism.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said lawyer Shawn Richard will join the existing team that is reviewing the Peel District School Board in response to public criticism that none of the existing assessors is black.

Richard is an expert on family and inheritance law and former president of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers.

Suzanne Herbert and Ena Chadha had previously been appointed for the review.

Lecce announced the review in November, stating that the board has been exposed to allegations of black racism and fears that it will not adhere to proper governance, leadership, and human resources practices.

The Chamber previously informed that the review would be carried out on request.

