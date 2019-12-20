Ontario Auditor General to investigate the cost of the Hamilton LRT project

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 20, 2019 at 4:13 pm

TORONTO – Ontario's Auditor General says it will investigate the "adequacy" of government cost estimates on Hamilton's now disused light rail line.

Bonnie Lysyk says she will investigate the costs as part of a larger review that her office is already doing with the province's regional transit agency, Metrolinx.

The progressive conservatives said earlier this week that the project's price tag had risen from $ 1 billion to $ 5.5 billion, causing the government to cancel it.

LiUNA chief describes Hamilton LRT death as "disturbing"



The government announced on Tuesday that it would not publish a third-party study that would justify scrapping the project.

Opposition politicians and Hamilton's mayor have contested the numbers they say have inflated Tories and called for the government's full estimate to be published.

Andrea Horwath, the leader of the NDP, wrote Lysyk earlier this week and asked her to investigate the costs. She said they were not in line with similar projects being built in other parts of the province.

