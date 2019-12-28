Only the scary weight of history can stop Liverpool now

Loading...

There is a reason. Liverpool fans know more than most about the tempting fate. They sang it in 2009, after a last-minute victory, accelerating the pulse against Fulham in the spring, to see Manchester United go into high gear and roar in the last weeks of the season.

They sang it in 2014, when Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling hit this patch so purple that it became ultraviolet, when goals and victories came so easily, so that everything would disappear in a moment, in a single swipe, in the Anfield Sun.

And they sang it last year too, when Klopp had formed a team good enough to win the Champions League, a team good enough to lose a single game over a whole Premier League season, only for Manchester City to put together a better form streak, going through the last four months of the season completely spotless and beating Liverpool at the post.

It has been 30 years now that Liverpool won the league, and this long and painful wait has created despair, a trigger for happiness, a will to believe. Liverpool fans are said to be determined not to be fooled anymore.

This attitude is reflected in the manager of Liverpool. Klopp took a minute after the Leicester win to go through his team's next games: Wolves, the Premier League surprise package; Sheffield United; Everton (albeit in the FA Cup); Tottenham; Manchester United. He swollen his cheeks. "It doesn't seem like something has been decided in my ears," he said. "It was just a game. He decided nothing."

He will of course see all the traps that await him. He will know that he has already lost two central defenders due to an injury and that the absence of another would expose his team. He will know that Liverpool will be without Fabinho, the cornerstone of their midfielder, for the toughest match streak in their season, and that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be out for the next six weeks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp loves the victory over Leicester but has not wanted to win a premature title victory since then.

Klopp appointed a team for the Leicester game with five "adult" players – his word – on the bench and two children. Liverpool has spent far too much money to build this team in recent years to plead poverty, but, still, it might think its resources are a little thinner than ideal.

This will be his biggest fear: the effect of cumulative fatigue. Just because Liverpool have managed to endure an 11-game streak in 33 days doesn't mean that all the workload won't say – whether in form or lack of players – at any given time. over the next two weeks or maybe even later. He will know that Manchester City will wait, ready to catch any missteps.

Enjoy the ride, don't get too far ahead of yourself, comes easily to Klopp, an avowed optimist in all situations except the one in which he finds himself. It happens less easily to fans of his team, of course, so disappointed so often in the past 30 years, so impatient that the wait is over, so hopeful that it will be over soon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold buries fourth goal against an overpowered Leicester.Credit:Getty

For now, however – whatever temptations lie in their way – that is what they are trying to do. To take advantage of a team that has not lost in the Premier League since its first match in 2019, a series of 34 games, a team that has not lost at home for more than two years, who has only lost points once since March. Appreciate a team that presses and rushes in voracious hunger, that delivers ruthless counter-hits, which can beat an opponent in the air and on the ground, who never knows when he is beaten, who seems to savor the victory snatched upon death.

There is no point in wondering where all this could lead, fearing that everything will collapse at any time. Liverpool know only too well what could go wrong. Despite all his protests that the "number" of points in mind is irrelevant, Klopp does the same. "No team with such a big lead has ever lost the title," he said. "But it sounds negative to me, so why should we think about it?"

In truth, this is the biggest test that Liverpool has to pass: coping with the anxiety that will set in as a generation's dream draws closer to reality. This is what Klopp knows, what his fans know, what they have to overcome before they can break the taboo, before they can sing this line, before they really start to believe that they are going to win the league.

