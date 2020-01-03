OnePlus Concept One smartphone uses McLaren Tech to create a hidden camera

Loading...

OnePlus will use CES to unveil its very first concept phone that uses electrochromic glass, just like the McLaren 720S and Mercedes SL.

In cars, the electrochromic glass is used to keep light out or to leave it in the cabin. However, the Chinese phone maker uses it for another reason, because the Concept One smartphone uses electrochromic glass to create a & # 39; invisible camera & # 39; to make.

The conceptual mobile device will be unveiled next week and OnePlus says the glass "will hide the rear camera lenses behind a clean glass case and only reveal them when they are in use." To do this, the lens is covered with a screen with organic particles that change between transparent and transparent, depending on the voltage applied to it.

Read also: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition Smart Phone is launched in the UK from £ 799

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkskfmpqQ4Y [/ embed]

Since the cover is translucent until the camera is activated, the phone has a "clean and uninterrupted back" that offers a "premium and unobtrusive hand-feeling experience to its users."

Needless to say, this is a pretty crazy idea and the Concept One is the first smartphone with electro-chrome glass. Of course it also raises many questions, the largest of which is how much a hit will cost the battery life.

Wired photo

Although we are unlikely to get an answer to that question, says Wired, creative director of OnePlus, Xi Zeng, inspired to make the phone after seeing electrochrome glass on a 720S during a tour of McLaren's headquarters. He then wondered if the glass could be used on a smartphone and a team of engineers had to investigate the possibilities at the end of 2018.

Little is known about the phone at the moment, but it is said that it will use the same cameras as the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition. Of course the phone is just a concept and you do not expect that you will soon find electrochrome glass in your pocket.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QYgBsKLJ6o [/ embed]