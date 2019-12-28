"One team, one country": Toronto Raptors named Canadian Press Team of the Year

Loading...

Fans cheered the Toronto Raptors from all corners of Canada, gathered around TVs in bars and living rooms, and pressed shoulder to shoulder in the city squares to see the crowds.

Masai Ujiri has long referred to the Raptors as Canada's team – and for a few glorious weeks last spring, they really were.

"The dynamics of the championship run brought fans from across the country and it seemed like an association," said the President of the Raptors. "Wherever you looked – Montreal, Vancouver – you saw fans watch."

"It's what we've always said, it's a team, a country, and if you put it that way and you're good, there will be unified support." We saw that. "

On Saturday, the Raptors were rewarded for their historic NBA championship by receiving the Team of the Year award in a slam dunk from the Canadian press in 2019.

In a nationwide survey of authors, broadcasters and editors, the Raptors received 61 out of 67 votes.

“The whole country has gathered around the Raptors. Million dollar celebration in downtown Toronto. And really a remarkable achievement, ”said Phil King, sports design editor at The Globe and Mail.

The Canadian Davis Cup tennis team, which finished second in the final, took second place with five votes, while Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, gold medalists at the Beach Volleyball World Championships, took third place.

Toronto Raptors striker Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoff MVP trophy as he celebrates during the Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday June 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn

Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the 2018 team award. Only one other basketball team was honored – the Canadian team that won the U19 FIBA ​​World Cup in 2017.

The Raptors were the first Canadian team to win a title in one of the four major North American leagues since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992 and 1993.

"Not only did you win the battles on the pitch, you won the hearts and minds of Canadians from coast to coast. You were the first team outside the United States to win the NBA title," said George Browne, who is responsible for special projects , "The celebration culminated in the largest victory parade ever celebrated for a Canadian sports team with 2 million viewers."

With a lunch bucket collection of players with big chips, the raptors made it easy to cheer them on. They defied the chances and won with a squad that did not play NBA lottery games – superstar Kawhi Leonard was the highest draft pick in 15th place.

The only NBA squad outside the United States has given the league a real world champion. The Raptors list reflected the city's diversity, with players from all over the world – Cameroon, Congo, Spain, China, England and Canada. The team was led by Ujiri, who was born in England and grew up in Nigeria by his Nigerian father and Kenyan mother.

The playoffs were packed with "Where have you been when?" – Moments and images so remarkable that they are among the most sustainable in Canadian sport.

There was a bloody Fred VanVleet in the square, a piece of his tooth on the floor a few feet away. There was VanVleet's mouth open in a guttural scream – broken tooth and bandaged cheek – after hitting a crucial three-pointer in a game 6 win over Golden State.

Fred VanVleet, a Toronto Raptors player, shows his broken smile after an injury in Game 4 of the NBA final on June 7, 2019.

Fred VanVleet / Instagram

In the solemn changing room, Leonard soaked in champagne danced with safety glasses. And of course there was the shot, the Leonard Summer Beater, which is known to ricochet off the edge four times before falling and taking Toronto to the conference finale, driving fans mad.

Toronto Raptors attacker Kawhi Leonard (2) drinks champagne as he celebrates defeating the Golden State Warriors and the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the game 6 basketball action in Oakland, California on Thursday , June 13, 2019, wins.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn

Ujiri hasn't stopped any playoffs from last season yet, but sees highlights in various features he participates in.

“You only see moments from the championship run and you actually remember exactly where you were at that time. It brings a few shivers through you, ”said Ujiri. “One thing that is stupid about our job is that you are in such a mood that you are now thinking about the season, but now and then I see Freddy screaming with his scar or running and plunging Kawhi with his left hand. , , Moments only. They are all valuable. "

Coach Nick Nurse saw the first round series against Orlando because it happened to be on TV when he was home one afternoon.

"(This series) seems insignificant, but it wasn't. It was probably what catapulted us more than anything else. We lost this game 1 and we played so well in game 2 that I say we have here we awakened our faith, "said Sister. “I even said it: If we play like this, we can go all the way. But it's still amazing to see how many people from the parade and outside the arena are present and how well the team played. "

Catching the Larry O'Brien Trophy was a story that happened in a quarter of a century, and the colossal punctuation mark of a season that started with many questions. Ujiri had fired coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with Nurse, a rookie head coach, and replaced franchise icon DeMar DeRozan with Leonard, an unknown commodity that had only played nine games last season due to injury.

But Leonard was treated with children's gloves; The Raptors made "load management" part of the team lexicon and let the star rest back to back for a game. And the careful treatment paid off massively with Leonard's appearance in the postseason.

The only big minus of the year was Leonard's departure to Los Angeles in the off-season. Raptors fans, however, were more grateful than hateful and greeted the player known as the "King of the North" with an emotional standing ovation when the Clippers recently played in Toronto.

According to the sister, the team of the year honor summarizes how Canada was "captivated by the raptors".

And the Raptors had never won the award, "so it's another premiere for the Raptors – and I think it's a really cool time for basketball in Canada."

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu won the Bobbie Rosenfeld award for Athlete of the Year on Thursday, while mogul slope star Mikael Kingsbury won his second consecutive Lionel Conacher Prize for Athlete of the Year on Friday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

