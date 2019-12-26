On the retreat: a conversation with Rev. France Davis after 45 years of service in the church and community

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – After 45 years, Rev. France A. Davis is preparing his last sermon as pastor at Calvary Baptist.

The topic?

"I still don't know," said the 73-year-old man with a smile. "But I'm working on that."

However, the long-time pastor will be ready on Sunday for his last two services (8 and 11 a.m.), before officially retiring on December 31.

It's really happening, said Sister Willene Davis, the pastor's wife.

Rev. France A. Davis, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, inside the church in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

"God says it's time, so I'm fine," he said. “I hope you have fun and spend time doing the things you said you want to do. He says he will sleep during the first year. "

The congregation and the community will greatly miss Reverend Davis, said his sister, Sarah Rowellette. Both women praised his dedication, his firm example and his genuine concern for people.

"It's heartbreaking because he is my heart. I grew up on Calvary. The pastor has taken us by leaps and bounds," Rowellette said, before having a little fun while viewing her final sermon. "Like (Barack) Obama, he will release the microphone . & # 39; How did you like me now? & # 39; "

After leading his flock through events such as the September 11 attacks and the Charleston shooting, and holding events such as the Obama presidential election, the time has come for Reverend Davis to rest.

He confirmed plans to sleep more definitely, as well as travel a little and occasionally preach a sermon, intervening here or there to help if necessary. He hopes to write something and will continue his duties as chaplain of the football team at the University of Utah. He said he will miss relations with the people in his congregation and community, but notes that he will continue to advocate for fair medical benefits, helping the homeless and promote education.

"When I retire, I will do what I want to do instead of what I have to do," said Reverend Davis. "I will not be obliged to be anywhere continuously."

Reverend France Davis makes some announcements after the service at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Reverend Davis plans to retire at the end of the year after being pastor of the church since 1974.

Parishioners gather around Reverend France Davis to receive a prayer during a service at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Reverend France Davis delivers a sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Reverend France Davis, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, delivers a sermon on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Reverend France Davis, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, delivers a sermon on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Reverend Davis plans to retire at the end of the year after being pastor of the church since 1974. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Reverend France Davis admires Rosette Rwamiitigo when the service ends at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Reverend Davis plans to retire at the end of the year after being pastor of the church since 1974. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Reverend France Davis approaches the lectern before delivering his sermon at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Reverend Davis plans to retire at the end of the year after he has been pastor of the church since 1974. . Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Reverend France Davis bows his head in prayer at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Reverend Davis plans to retire at the end of the year after being pastor of the church since 1974. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Willene Davis, wife of Reverend France Davis, talks about her husband at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 28, 2019. After 45 years, Reverend Davis will retire as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church at the end of year. Deseret News

Willene Davis smiles as she and her husband, Rev. France Davis, at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 28, 2019. After 45 years, Rev. Davis will retire as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church at the end of the year. Deseret News

The Calvary Baptist congregation recently voted to invite Reverend Oscar T. Moses, a pastor from Chicago, to replace Reverend Davis and he has accepted, Reverend Davis confirmed. The new pastor is expected to preach the first sermon on January 5.

After Sunday morning worship services, Calvary Baptist will arrange a retirement reception for the Reverend and Sister Davis from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

As he prepares to turn the page of this chapter of his life, Reverend Davis sat down with Deseret News to reflect on more than four decades of service in the church and community. The conversation addressed challenges and highlights, memories and mentors, football from Utah and the Scriptures, advice for young people, their friendship with the leaders of the Church of Latter-day Saints and how they expect to be remembered.

This interview has been edited for its length and clarity.

Deseret News: When did you know you wanted to be a pastor?

Rev. France A. Davis: I knew when I was 18 that I wanted to be a pastor. In fact, I became a licensed minister in 1966 when I was 20, and then I was ordained in 1970. Once ordained, the cards were ready to become a church pastor. I moved to Salt Lake to teach at the University of Utah and be a graduate student. I was waiting for the church. A year later, the pastor of this church resigned and moved. They asked me to complete until they could find someone and as I was already qualified and certified, and I became a pastor in 1974.

DN: Was there a decisive moment or spiritual experience early in your life that helped you find your vocation?

The Rev. France A. Davis in his early years

Deseret News

RFD: I grew up as an active religious and spiritual person, a member of a Baptist congregation in Georgia. When I went to college after my first year, I was looking for what my mission in life would be. At that time, it was very clear to me that being a pastor was the mission. That was the decisive moment.

DN: Who has been the most influential person in your life?

RFD: I have three mentors that I claim. One was my father, John Davis. He was an active deacon in the church where we grew up. He set the tone on how to be a young man, how to grow and how to interact with people of all kinds.

Second, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a mentor in civil rights and ministry. I marched with him during the 1960s.

My third mentor was Dr. Howard Thurman. He was a thinker, a reasoner, a person who believed in mysticism and believed that the church was that place for all people.

DN: What lesson did you learn from your Dr. King / civil rights days that helped you as a faith leader and blessed your ministry?

RFD: Absolutely Dr. King gave the example of how to apply what one believes. It is not enough to believe it, but you must do something with it. If you say you believe in love, then you have to show love. If you believe that everyone should be treated as a good human being, then you should treat them that way. Therefore, Dr. King's teachings were practical, practical and applicable to everyday life.

DN: What was your biggest failure or challenge in the last 45 years?

RFD: The biggest challenge has been working in Utah and doing things in the political system. Trying to ensure that there are fair laws in the books, trying to ensure that everyone has the opportunity for a good education, trying to ensure that economic development is meaningful to the people who are part of this congregation.

DN: What would you say is your greatest achievement?

RFD: My biggest achievement was building homes for older people that would be subsidized. We have a housing complex that we build in 500 East and 700 South, Cavalry Tower.

My second was to build this facility in a central location in Salt Lake City.

Third, provide educational scholarships for young people to go to school.

Fourth, basically helping people feel like someone.

DN: What is the most important thing you have learned in the last 45 years?

RFD: People are people everywhere. Experience has taught me to treat people as people of value, class and style.

Reverend France A. Davis speaks at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 28, 2019. After 45 years, Reverend Davis will retire as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church at the end of the year.

Reverend France A. Davis meets with church members before services at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 16, 2014. March 19 begins the 40-day celebration of Reverend Davis and his 40th anniversary

Reverend France A. Davis, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, speaks during a sunrise service on Sunday, April 20, 2014 at the Trinity AME Community Church in Salt Lake City.

District Attorney Sim shakes hands with Reverend France A. Davis after the press conference on the formation of a Conviction Integrity Unit at the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City on Monday, October 8, 2018.

Reverend France A. Davis speaks as local and state elected officials, religious leaders, members of the business community and other Utahns join the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 23, 2016, as a show of support and unity Among all the residents.

Reverend France A. Davis prays with other leaders before services at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 16, 2014.

The Rev. France A. Davis of the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City has written several books.

Reverend France A. Davis, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church waits to speak during a sunrise service on Sunday, April 20, 2014 at Trinity A.M.E. Community church in Salt Lake City.

The Rev. France A. Davis poses before services at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Rev. France A. Davis, left, and Rev. L.K. Curry in the revival service of the 120th anniversary of Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, November 5, 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Curry is pastor emeritus of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois, and was pastor in Ogden years ago.

The Rev. France A. Davis speaks with his grandson France Davis III and his daughter-in-law Melanie before services at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 16, 2014.

DN: Is there a favorite scripture or scriptural story that has guided you in your ministry?

RFD: In the Old Testament, Psalm 16: 6 – “The lines are drawn in pleasant places; Yes, I have a good inheritance. ” That writing guides everything I do.

The story is in the New Testament: the good Samaritan (Luke 10).

Personally, I feel that people have treated me and the people I serve as if we were no one else. To make a significant change, we needed a strong leader. I think it could be that person. I think he was prepared to be the leader and a person who was available. That story has a personal application in my life, as well as that of many of the people of the Calvary congregation.

DN: In the writing of the Psalms, you mentioned your inheritance. What strengths have you taken from your heritage?

RFD: First of all, to be what you will be in any field, I am convinced that you must start by knowing who you are and, therefore, once you know who you are, you can help other people discover who they are. That writing teaches me that I am someone, that I have a "good inheritance" from my father, from those who were my mentors, from my grandparents, from my entire area of ​​operations, both here in Utah and elsewhere.

DN: What advice would you give people, especially young people, on how to survive spiritually in the turbulent times of today?

RFD: I would tell young people that I know what it is and not what it is not, because if it is not what it is, then it is what it is not. I remind you that you have to realize who you are, celebrate who you are and do everything you can where you are.

DN: You will continue to serve as a chaplain for the football team at the University of Utah. What do you appreciate most about being a chaplain?

RFD: One of the joys of my ministry has been to interact with the students of the university, both as a teacher who taught there for over 40 years, and now as the chaplain of the football team. It helps me to feel that I am still young. It makes me feel that I have a meaningful purpose and objective. So yes, I will continue to be the chaplain. The coach and I have already had a conversation, and I will continue to work with the team to help them be everything they can be.

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, delivers a post-practice message to players at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Reverend France A. Davis hugs a player while praying at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Deseret News

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, delivers a post-practice message to players at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Deseret News

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, delivers a post-practice message to players at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Deseret News

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, delivers a post-practice message to players at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Deseret News

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, delivers a post-practice message to players at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Deseret News

Reverend France A. Davis, chaplain of the University of Utah football team, shakes hands with team members after giving a post-practice message at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday September 13, 2018. Deseret News

DN: What is the most difficult request you have received from a player as a chaplain?

RFD: The most difficult request I think could have been when a soccer player had a tragedy at home. They asked me to help deal with death at home. Always something related to home and family.

DN: The most memorable moment as a chaplain?

RFD: It's not a moment, but maybe in every game there is at least one player who comes to me and asks me if I would pray for them. That, for me, is the most memorable moment. Pray for my leg, pray for my arm, pray for my body, pray for my family. At least one player will come to me in each game and ask me to pray in his name, something special just for them, not for the whole team. I am very happy to see how their faces and behavior change. They will play with a new sense of purpose. That to me is exciting.

DN: Last July, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints paid tribute to him at the annual NAACP convention in Detroit. He said that his "quiet dignity and his tireless defense of unity have greatly enriched the fabric of our community." What did that mean to you?

RFD: What it means is that our church, the Calvary Baptist Church, has as much relevance and meaning as any other church in this community.

Secondly, it means that he and I have been able to build a friendship to work together. He sat in the chair in which you are sitting and spoke with me before giving that speech. This means that we are colleagues, we are friends, we are not adversaries in terms of what we are trying to do.

DN: During his remarks, President Nelson recalled receiving him at a Choir Tabernacle concert and then attending a service here at Calvary Baptist Church. He said that "true community begins with relationships" that involve loving, honoring and serving your neighbor. What has it been like to partner with several Latter-day Holy leaders over the years?

RFD: I have had a relationship with the presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since President Harold B. Lee, President (Gordon B.) Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and the current President. We bought the land where this building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located.

Historically, for the past 46 years or so, it has been my mission to build relationships with people of all religions, religions and types of the community. One of them has been the dominant religious group, which is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

DN: Have you always preferred to wear bow ties?

Pastor France A. Davis poses for a portrait at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Davis met the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is inspired by his work.

Deseret News

RFD: No. I have preferred the bow tie for the last four or five years, but before that date, I always wore a tie. But now I only wear bow ties. I have some regular ties that I try to give away. I want to wear bow ties.

DN: How would you like to be remembered for your congregation and community?

RFD: I think the current president of the LDS Church summed it up. I hope to be remembered that way with your words. I also hope to be remembered for accepting people as persons and not having made a distinction between any person, regardless of how they look or what their religious practice is or what their economic or educational situation is. I hope to be remembered as a person who believed that all people have value and have words and that as we learn to celebrate differences, we also learn to appreciate the things we have in common.