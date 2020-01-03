On Sunday choose the best images of 2019

Loading...

I have said it every year that I have done it, but this time I mean it: this was by far the most difficult year of photos to reduce to a single publication.

I started with 17,676 … Yes, that is a real number. I searched among them, going month by month, on my computer and dragged 166 to a folder for this publication. I reduced that 166 to 68, but that's where I got stuck.

Not that I think I have 68 world class options that make the decision so difficult. It is more that there are so many memories and moments that I stick to and I have the most terrible moment to choose how to eliminate them. These are my children, for which I work daily and I don't want to leave them behind.

So, like every other year, I'm doing this a little differently. Above are about 30 really solid photos. Everyone means something to me. Honestly, I am emotionally attached to many of these, and to the more than one hundred that I cut as well.

Through the following text, I have delivered some fun prizes as I did last year. Some authentic as "best photo, portrait, etc." Some fools like "the best use of flight." And since I had so much time to reduce them, I have included a GIF for some of them to highlight some of the runners-up and alternative options.

Let's dive.

BETTER USE OF THE FLIGHT

Speaking of diving, let's take a look at the best immersion / flight use. I remember a history I wrote in Bryan Rust Last season in Florida. The goal was to highlight, from my perspective, what changed the Rust season and made it so lethal for a prolonged period.

In contrast to this year, Rust does not attack the net with the same reckless abandon that made me write that piece, but it has been a crucial piece for the puzzle and scored more without the need to sacrifice so much around the cage. It is probably a good idea after dealing with stretches of prolonged injuries.

Rust flying over Roberto Luongo & # 39; s This award is taken by the scoreboard, and it was easily one of my favorite hockey images of 2019. Rust's face is visible, he has just guided the disc over the line, and most of his body is out of the ice.

Some finalists (I was terribly close to using Patric Hornqvist pulling Justin Williams like a rag doll for this):

BEST BALL ON THE NET

So, I have this picture of the Riverhounds action this season that I don't know what to do. I was lucky to have my camera focus the ball when it hit the net when I was probably trying to focus on the goalkeeper. Happy accidents, happy trees, happy soccer balls. This picture just wanted to find its way here in some way, and that's how.

BETTER NOT ATHLETE

This is one of the "fun" too. But there has to be a place to Garth brooks To show your beautiful slide capture, that's all. I will always laugh at this picture. It is not perfectly sharp. Garth laughed at how he made it look and told me to "erase" it so that no one could see it. It is also one of my most viewed images of all time after being used in Good Morning America and shared during Spring Training.

Second place is a single shot … PUDDY! Also know as Patrick Warburton:

BEST SHUTTER TRICK

Another fun category that really helps me spend a lot of summer in baseball, when it's fun to experience and not take the same picture of the same pitcher you've been shooting all year long. Multiple exhibitions, dragged shutters, panoramic photos … all add a little trick and creativity to sports when you can run well. They, uh, also show a potentially dirty and stained image sensor in some cases (that's what all those points are in the Max scherzer Photo).

Included in other images here is a panoramic photo of Pirate Pablo Reyes scoring from the third and a picture of a car in the Rolex 24 in the Daytona endurance race (very late at night … that picture really represents my mind at that time).

BEST NAPOLEON COMPLEX

Not as the "Napoleon Complex" as a small boy who wants to conquer, but a person who faces the world. The obvious winner here is Sidney Crosby facing the Sabers alone in Buffalo, New York last season, but Patric Hornqvist Resisting the arrest of a handful of predators is also a lot of fun.

BEST FAN PHOTO

Honestly, the bag-faced Pirates fan deserves this … but the best picture is the silhouette of the fans with the sunset while the Steelers practice under the lights in Latrobe, Pa. It's always one of the nights more fun at the camp when the team Buses go to high school and entertain a full house.

BEST CELEBRATION

This is one of the most difficult categories because it includes many sports, so many images and really … I just have the most difficult time to reduce this. I cut really cool pictures of Hornqvist, one that I really liked Evgeni Malkin, some of Jake Guentzel and Crosby … just because he had to. He came and went again and again between the image of Robbie mertz jumping superbly after scoring as well as Francisco Cervelli celebrating his career on opening day. I love Brandon Tanev celebrating his overtime goal against the avalanche and Matt murray Watching the islanders celebrate their own winning extra time too.

It was difficult, but I went with Cervelli (as you have seen). Honestly, I remembered this tweet from our Hunter Homistek that made me think about it even more. Everything I do is based on a fraction of a second. I shoot most of the photos at 1/1250 of a second. That's all I need if everything works fine. However, it certainly does not make it easier. And the opening day?

I can't deny that @mattsunday is my friend, but seriously … look at this.

Francisco Cervelli scores and celebrates why, half a second?

Look at the frame he captured and shot us to use in @DKPghSports. The ONE moment everyone would want: captured beautifully. Animal. pic.twitter.com/VH4hQI5Rn4

– Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) March 29, 2019

The sleeper literally would have been Melky Cabrera lying on the floor of the canoe after scoring from first base to tie a game. I love this photo.

Look at the others:

BETTER IMAGE I DIDN'T KNOW I HAD WORDS

The hardest thing I photographed this year was to see the Steelers return to work after the death of the receiver coach Darryl Drake. I didn't know I could put it into words before, and I'm not going to try to overcome myself. I will share this link here, and thank you all again for the love when I wrote it.

BEST PORTRAIT

This is probably the most difficult category in which I immerse myself. I love to photograph portraits in all sports, and I feel it is one of my best things. I have been pushing what I do in this category and I feel that I am always growing within it. It is truly wonderful to look back and work what you have done and feel that you have done better than before.

When you look at the GIF below, I included an environmental portrait that I made Phil Kessel on his return to Pittsburgh with the Coyotes. That is not an opportunity I have always fought for. And my favorite above? Could you recognize Ryan Reaves, but it is the picture as a whole that I really love. After getting involved in so much wedding photography, and really looking at what the portraitists do with the negative space created by the foreground objects in that genre, I started looking to apply it to the photographs I take in sports.

I often take pictures of boys around the circle, but I almost always look for really tight images of faces, shields, eyes, etc. In that image, I intentionally used a penguin sweater as a negative space and it's a personal favorite Image of 2019.

You will probably recognize the Jason Martin Y Tristan Jarry photos … I have used them once or twice:

BEST PHOTO

When I think of the "best picture", I often think of the best action. Because getting the action is often what separates a photo from something that happens from any other way of seeing it. When watching the peak, the frozen action is simply different from watching it on video. In that sense, I love the photo I took just a month ago in Arizona when Jordan Berry It was absolutely destroyed in a false clearance, clearance, almost false clearance, confused about what the stage really was.

That is the picture you see right there. I know everyone loves the image of Crosby against the Sabers, but this is a better action for me. The other is simply more aesthetically pleasing and a very good picture in general.

What about the other picture of Crosby … surrounded? Not for Sabers, but for children. That is possibly my best photo of this year and it belongs absolutely here. So I'm going to give it a "co" place for the best photo. After taking it, a member of the Penguins offices asked me for a copy so I could hang it in honor of the program. It is one of the best honors I have received when covering any of the teams here in Pittsburgh and makes it more special than it normally would be. The penguins have been amazing for me in my time covering them, so I forced it.

What do you all say? Did I make wrong decisions? What would you have chosen between the two at the end? Do you agree with the choice of Reaves or is it just my personal prejudice? The best thing about art, photography, etc., is that all opinions are welcome.

Let's discuss! And do not forget to pass several images to navigate to your liking. See you guys and girls in the comments.

Wednesday: the 25 best memorable moments

Yesterday: appointments of the year



To continue reading, log in to your account: