On-demand nursing offers more flexibility and income

"Nurses can really make a lot of money, but our base rate Monday through Friday is not something to tell at home, especially somewhere like Sydney. It’s when you take a night job or a weekend job, which is antisocial: you get better pay, "says Lord, noting that the fact that working on demand attracts more pay. high helps nurses save for travel or home.

While many nurses simply work overtime in their own workplaces, many go through agencies to record work in other hospitals. While this is a good way to gain experience, it is not always easy.

“As a nurse on demand, it's extremely difficult. No one knows anything about your background, work experience or skills, so you are sometimes underused, ”says Lord.

During his years of nursing on demand, Lord has developed a few strategies for a successful shift.

"Whenever I arrived at a new hospital, I made sure to introduce myself to the team leader or unit head of nursing. I would also find a friend with whom I connected at the start of the shift, ”says Lord. The latter meant that there was someone next to ask questions if she couldn't find things.

Although a good wanted nurse is not bothered by the need to refer to a new service (Lord says it is always good to ask for a quick referral), she found her open to communication what she could and couldn't do Paid.

"As a nurse, there is no way to do everything. But what you have are your unique skills: it's good to know your limits and to be open about them, "she says.

Lord recently launched a platform called uPaged, an Airbnb-style platform that combines hospitals that want additional nurses with nurses that want to take extra shifts. After a successful pilot project with a number of Sydney hospitals in 2019, the business is expected to evolve for 2020.

"From an industry perspective, we are seeing a growing gap between supply and demand for nurses. It is expected to reach 25% by 2025; nurses on demand are therefore a reality. If one hospital is overstaffed and another is understaffed, we need that mobility in our workforce, ”she says.

STUDY:

The rarest nursing jobs (such as intensive care or theater) require specialized training.

“CRANAplus offers good weekend courses for things like intensive care in rural areas. Also, don't forget that a private hospital will accommodate nurses in the intensive care unit; they won't be put in the ICU patients, but you can help the patients who are waiting to go into the room, ”says Lord.

SKILLS:

Not only are nursing skills in demand, but work can also be done in almost any setting.

"Nurses work with general practitioners in their clinics, at home or in prison," says Lord.

ADVICE:

"The ability to jump into a workplace at any time and have good time management is a unique skill of a good nurse on demand," says Lord.

