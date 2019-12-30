Olivia Culpo sees her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey make history

Loading...

Olivia Culpo had a front row seat for Christian McCaffrey's historic boyfriend afternoon.

In a video posted on the Panthers Instagram page, the 23-year-old racer is seen hugging Culpo, 27, during the end of Sunday's season against the Saints.

McCaffrey became the third player to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 yards on the ground in the same season. Roger Craig reached the NFL milestone in 1985, followed by Marshall Faulk in 1999.

Culpo, who has been linked to McCaffrey since May, has shown his support for Pro Bowler throughout the season. Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner dazzled people about their burgeoning romance.

"We have a lot in common … It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful," she said.

Culpo dated Lions catcher Danny Amendola. Their relationship erupted last fall after Amendola was photographed with a resemblance of Culpo in Miami. The former Miss Universe was also briefly linked to Tim Tebow in 2015.

