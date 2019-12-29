Old man dies in New Bedford fire

Loading...

The Massachusetts State Fire Chief's Office said an old man died in a fire in a two-family home in New Bedford on Saturday night. Firefighters came to the site at 141-143 Myrtle St. just after 5 p.m. after receiving multiple calls to 911. Upon arrival, Command Unit 1 reported fire conditions on the second floor with a report of residents trapped on the second floor. A male occupant was rescued from the home of two families and transported to the St. Luke Emergency Department. The state fire chief's office did not specify whether the man rescued from the building was the victim who died. Fire investigators said the residence of two families suffered serious damage.

