Loading...

From 2:01 a.m. Thursday, more than eight weeks since the announcement that Pitt's coverage has returned, we have sold 833 H2P Subscriptions. We have already passed the three quarters of the 1,000 goal.

We sell 6 6 Wednesday.

We will arrive.

There are two ways to get one:

one] If you are a new or old subscriber, buy a full year subscription at the average price of $19.76 in honor of the most recent soccer championship. Again, this is only for new or old subscribers.

two] If you are already subscribed, buy a Pitt gift subscription for one year – Also $ 19.76 – for anyone who knows. And if you don't know anyone who wants one, we will place your purchase in a pool and distribute it to the students of the university, with a special invitation for everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in buying a lot of these in bulk, email me directly to [email protected].

Until the last point, we had 59 Readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

To continue reading, log in to your account: